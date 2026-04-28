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Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, April 29 from Punchestown, Musselburgh and Southwell
Handicappers' nap
Alpine Sierra (4.25 Musselburgh)
May well have broken his losing sequence with better luck on his last two starts. Rates the one to beat off this career-low turf mark for a yard in good form here at the weekend.
Paul Curtis
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The Punt nap
Gaelic Warrior (6.05 Punchestown)
Put in one of the most impressive displays in recent memory in the Gold Cup and the form is working out very well. Can reverse the Irish Gold Cup form with stablemate Fact To File.
Lee Sharp
Eyecatcher
Qazaq (3.50 Musselburgh)
Iain Jardine's handicapper was only narrowly denied over course and distance this month, despite meeting with significant interference. He should be up to recouping those losses off 1lb higher.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Straight John (2.30 Punchestown)
Faces several exposed handicappers and this lightly raced five-year-old should go well off this mark based on the speed figure he clocked when winning at the track in February.
Craig Thake
Newmarket nap
Wezzeer (5.45 Southwell)
Roger Varian's sprinter ran a promising debut when third at Kempton this month and has since impressed on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Quinta Do Lago (3.40 Punchestown)
Held his own in some competitive races this season and outran his odds in the McCoy Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle at Cheltenham. This course winner should go well up in trip.
George Bonds
More tipping:
'He might be able to spring a surprise' - Tom Segal is backing Gordon Elliott to pull off a Grade 1 upset at Punchestown on Wednesday
'He caught the eye finishing well last time' - Graeme Rodway's four tips includes the prediction of a major Punchestown upset
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Punchestown
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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