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Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, May 6 at Chester, Kempton and Newton Abbot
The Punt nap
Pietro (4.45 Chester)
Proved progressive last year and looked even better on his reappearance, winning a 7f handicap at Wolverhampton with a bit in hand. He's equally as effective on turf and looks underestimated by a 2lb rise.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Rare Change (4.45 Chester)
Has slipped back to a good mark on the form he showed early last season, now only 1lb higher than when a comfortable winner at Pontefract last June. Looks primed to go well after an encouraging reappearance last month.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Blues And Royals (6.30 Kempton)
Michael Bell's gelding did well to win off a steady pace here on his reappearance and there was no disgrace in finishing second to an unexposed rival on turf last time. He still looks capable of better back on the all-weather.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Name Me Nicely (2.15 Newton Abbot)
Clocked a good speed figure when second at Newbury last time out. He was unfortunate not to break his maiden tag that day, but a repeat of that performance should place him in contention here this afternoon.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Partisan Hero (2.05 Chester)
Consistent performer who ran a good second in Bahrain last time out. Runner up in this contest last year and has the benefit of coming out of stall one. Can be competitive.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
I'm The One (2.35 Chester)
Made a deep impression when winning on her debut at Newbury and can land the Cheshire Oaks as a stepping stone to Epsom.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing
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Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Chester
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