Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, May 6 at Chester, Kempton and Newton Abbot

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The Punt nap

Pietro (4.45 Chester)

Proved progressive last year and looked even better on his reappearance, winning a 7f handicap at Wolverhampton with a bit in hand. He's equally as effective on turf and looks underestimated by a 2lb rise.

Harry Wilson

Pietro 16:45 Chester View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: James Fanshawe

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Handicappers' nap

Rare Change (4.45 Chester)

Has slipped back to a good mark on the form he showed early last season, now only 1lb higher than when a comfortable winner at Pontefract last June. Looks primed to go well after an encouraging reappearance last month.

Paul Curtis

Rare Change 16:45 Chester View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Richard Hughes

Eyecatcher

Blues And Royals (6.30 Kempton)

Michael Bell's gelding did well to win off a steady pace here on his reappearance and there was no disgrace in finishing second to an unexposed rival on turf last time. He still looks capable of better back on the all-weather.

Steffan Edwards

Blues And Royals 18:30 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Michael Bell

Speed figures

Name Me Nicely (2.15 Newton Abbot)

Clocked a good speed figure when second at Newbury last time out. He was unfortunate not to break his maiden tag that day, but a repeat of that performance should place him in contention here this afternoon.

George Bonds

Name Me Nicely 14:15 Newton Abbot View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls

Dark horse

Partisan Hero (2.05 Chester)

Consistent performer who ran a good second in Bahrain last time out. Runner up in this contest last year and has the benefit of coming out of stall one. Can be competitive.

Dominic Walton

Partisan Hero 14:05 Chester View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: David Loughnane

Newmarket nap

I'm The One (2.35 Chester)

Made a deep impression when winning on her debut at Newbury and can land the Cheshire Oaks as a stepping stone to Epsom.

David Milnes

I'm The One 14:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts: punting pointers for Wednesday's racing

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