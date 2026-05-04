Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, May 5 at Ayr, Ffos Las, Gowran and Wolverhampton

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Harb (2.30 Ayr)

Repeatedly met trouble when sent off favourite for a similar contest at Pontefract last month. He won over this course and distance off this mark last year and his trainer is going well.
Graeme Rodway

Silk
Harb14:30 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Tristan Davidson

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Coral and get £30 in free bets when you bet £5

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 On Horse Racing

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Generous odds on horse racing
CLAIM OFFER

Handicappers' nap

Lexington Express (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Has progressed well for Marco Botti this year, showing a good attitude to beat a horse that was 6lb well in at Southwell last time, which makes the 3lb rise in her mark look fair. Could be more to come and this front-runner may enjoy a tactical advantage in this small field.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Lexington Express19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Marco Botti

Eyecatcher

Ashen (3:00 Ayr)

Jim Goldie’s gelding did some good work from off the pace when claiming third at Musselburgh recently. That looked a run to build on and this represents a significant drop in grade.
Richard Russell

Silk
Ashen15:00 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Speed figures

Floresta (6.07 Gowran Park)

She clocked a good speed figure when running creditably in the Park Hill stakes to cap off her season last year. She steps down in grade for her seasonal reappearance and can go well.
George Bonds

Silk
Floresta18:07 Gowran Park
View Racecard
Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: J P Murtagh

Dark horse

Forever Penywern (2.48 Ffos Las)

Good performer on the Flat for William Haggas, but hasn't set the world alight over hurdles yet, finishing only seventh of nine on his handicap debut last time out at Taunton. Has a bit to find but the potential is there.
Dominic Walton

Silk
Forever Penywern14:48 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Warren Greatrex

Newmarket nap

Skellig Isle (9.00 Wolverhampton)

Fancied to prosper back on the all-weather after a recent run on turf at Yarmouth for the in-form Charlie McBride.
David Milnes

Silk
Skellig Isle21:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Philip McBride

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Published on inToday's Top Tips

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers
more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers