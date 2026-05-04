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Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, May 5 at Ayr, Ffos Las, Gowran and Wolverhampton
The Punt nap
Harb (2.30 Ayr)
Repeatedly met trouble when sent off favourite for a similar contest at Pontefract last month. He won over this course and distance off this mark last year and his trainer is going well.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Lexington Express (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Has progressed well for Marco Botti this year, showing a good attitude to beat a horse that was 6lb well in at Southwell last time, which makes the 3lb rise in her mark look fair. Could be more to come and this front-runner may enjoy a tactical advantage in this small field.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Ashen (3:00 Ayr)
Jim Goldie’s gelding did some good work from off the pace when claiming third at Musselburgh recently. That looked a run to build on and this represents a significant drop in grade.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Floresta (6.07 Gowran Park)
She clocked a good speed figure when running creditably in the Park Hill stakes to cap off her season last year. She steps down in grade for her seasonal reappearance and can go well.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Forever Penywern (2.48 Ffos Las)
Good performer on the Flat for William Haggas, but hasn't set the world alight over hurdles yet, finishing only seventh of nine on his handicap debut last time out at Taunton. Has a bit to find but the potential is there.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Skellig Isle (9.00 Wolverhampton)
Fancied to prosper back on the all-weather after a recent run on turf at Yarmouth for the in-form Charlie McBride.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
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