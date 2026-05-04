Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, May 5 at Ayr, Ffos Las, Gowran and Wolverhampton

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The Punt nap

Harb (2.30 Ayr)

Repeatedly met trouble when sent off favourite for a similar contest at Pontefract last month. He won over this course and distance off this mark last year and his trainer is going well.

Graeme Rodway

Harb 14:30 Ayr View Racecard Jky: David Nolan Tnr: Tristan Davidson

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Handicappers' nap

Lexington Express (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Has progressed well for Marco Botti this year, showing a good attitude to beat a horse that was 6lb well in at Southwell last time, which makes the 3lb rise in her mark look fair. Could be more to come and this front-runner may enjoy a tactical advantage in this small field.

Paul Curtis

Lexington Express 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Marco Ghiani Tnr: Marco Botti

Eyecatcher

Ashen (3:00 Ayr)

Jim Goldie’s gelding did some good work from off the pace when claiming third at Musselburgh recently. That looked a run to build on and this represents a significant drop in grade.

Richard Russell

Ashen 15:00 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Speed figures

Floresta (6.07 Gowran Park)

She clocked a good speed figure when running creditably in the Park Hill stakes to cap off her season last year. She steps down in grade for her seasonal reappearance and can go well.

George Bonds

Floresta 18:07 Gowran Park View Racecard Jky: Ben Coen Tnr: J P Murtagh

Dark horse

Forever Penywern (2.48 Ffos Las)

Good performer on the Flat for William Haggas, but hasn't set the world alight over hurdles yet, finishing only seventh of nine on his handicap debut last time out at Taunton. Has a bit to find but the potential is there.

Dominic Walton

Forever Penywern 14:48 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Warren Greatrex

Newmarket nap

Skellig Isle (9.00 Wolverhampton)

Fancied to prosper back on the all-weather after a recent run on turf at Yarmouth for the in-form Charlie McBride.

David Milnes

Skellig Isle 21:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Philip McBride

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

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