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Free horseracing tips for Tuesday May 26 at Bath, Leicester and Redcar
The Punt nap
Always Perfect (4.40 Leicester)
Showed enough in a race that has worked out well on her sole turf start to think that an opening mark of 62 is workable now handicapping for Charlie Fellowes.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Aces Wild (4.00 Bath)
Not at his best over course and distance last time, but his reappearance effort over the extra half-furlong here last month came in a higher grade and he looks handily weighted off a 3lb lower mark.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Zoulette (3.40 Leicester)
Shaped better than the bare facts at Windsor on her handicap debut, and stepping up to 7f should suit. The hood coming off and Billy Loughnane taking over in the saddle suggest connections mean business.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
She's Crafty (3.40 Leicester)
She was no match for a runaway winner at Lingfield last time out, but should benefit from returning to this course and distance where she clocked a decent speed figure back in April. Colin Keane is an interesting jockey booking and should further boost her chances.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Crocus Time (4.50 Redcar)
Fairly consistent performer who managed to land a win on her penultimate start of last season at Thirsk. Disappointing on seasonal reappearance ten days ago but may have needed the run and could be in the mix.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Agnes Hathaway (3.00 Bath)
Ran a debut full of promise at Wolverhampton this month and has since worked well on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
Read more:
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Leicester
Lingfield Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
'She's well drawn to dominate' - Robbie Wilders bids to follow Sunday's 2-1 winner with three fancies on Tuesday
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