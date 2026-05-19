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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, May 20 at Ayr, Gowran, Kempton and Yarmouth

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The Punt nap

Lexington Jet (8.00 Kempton)

Went off too quickly last time at Southwell and better than the bare form of that run. Had previously won three of his last four and can bounce back.
Graeme Rodway

Silk
Lexington Jet20:00 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: David Loughnane

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Handicappers' nap

Pearl Eye (2.42 Ayr)

This well-handicapped gelding made an encouraging start for Jim Goldie when third over a mile here earlier this month. He shaped as if he'd improve for the run and should take a lot of beating off a much reduced mark.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Pearl Eye14:42 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Lauren Young (5lb)Tnr: Jim Goldie

Eyecatcher

Fleur De Provence (5.45 Gowran Park)

Dermot Weld's filly shaped with a ton of promise when runner-up on her debut, the penny only dropping late on. She'll be hard to beat with that experience behind her.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Fleur De Provence17:45 Gowran Park
View Racecard
Jky: Chris Hayes Tnr: D K Weld

Speed figures

Charlie Mason (8.30 Kempton)

Beaten favourite on last two starts over 5f but returns to six furlongs – the trip he has gained all five of his wins over, including one at this track.
Craig Thake

Silk
Charlie Mason20:30 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Tony Carroll

Newmarket nap

Easy Answer (6.10 Yarmouth) 

Michael Bell's youngster has shown up well in his recent work on the watered gallop and is fancied to strike first time.
David Milnes

Silk
Easy Answer18:10 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Michael Bell

Dark horse

Novak (4.12 Ayr)

Finished a close fifth at Ayr when last seen, dropping down in trip by a furlong should spark some improvement, and he looks a danger here.
Liam Watson

Silk
Novak16:12 Ayr
View Racecard
Jky: Andrew Mullen Tnr: Iain Jardine
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