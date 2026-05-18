Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, May 19 at Cork, Lingfield and Newcastle

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The Punt nap

Atmosphere (5.35 Newcastle)

Keeps running well without winning and the form of his latest second at Kempton was well advertised when the winner of that race was runner-up at Newmarket on Saturday. There could be more to come.

Graeme Rodway

Atmosphere 17:35 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

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Handicappers' nap

Hengest (2.10 Lingfield)

Has progressed with each run for Dylan Cunha, running out a comfortable winner on his handicap debut at Windsor last week. Well in under a 5lb penalty and there should be more to come after only four starts on the Flat.

Paul Curtis

Hengest 14:10 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Eyecatcher

English Lady (4.45 Lingfield)

Has a bit to prove back on turf but she's shaped better than her finishing position in both all-weather starts this term, and Kieran O'Neill, who's won on her before, is back on board.

Steffan Edwards

English Lady 16:45 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Dean Ivory

Speed figures

Goal Exceeded (7.12 Cork)

Last time's disappointing effort may have been due to running just four days after an excellent second in a good time at Leopardstown. Can bounce back to form.

Craig Thake

Goal Exceeded 19:12 Cork View Racecard Jky: Reese Holohan (7lb) Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Newmarket nap

Gold Digger (4.00 Newcastle)

Fancied to bounce back to her best after nearly a year off after some smart work on the watered gallop of late.

David Milnes

Gold Digger 16:00 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

Dark horse

Cabeza De Llave (5.55 Lingfield)

Without a win for a while but took a step in the right direction last time out. He should go well if continuing to improve.

George Bond

Cabeza De Llave 17:55 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: William Carson Tnr: Michael Attwater

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

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