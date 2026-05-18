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Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, May 19 at Cork, Lingfield and Newcastle
The Punt nap
Atmosphere (5.35 Newcastle)
Keeps running well without winning and the form of his latest second at Kempton was well advertised when the winner of that race was runner-up at Newmarket on Saturday. There could be more to come.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Hengest (2.10 Lingfield)
Has progressed with each run for Dylan Cunha, running out a comfortable winner on his handicap debut at Windsor last week. Well in under a 5lb penalty and there should be more to come after only four starts on the Flat.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
English Lady (4.45 Lingfield)
Has a bit to prove back on turf but she's shaped better than her finishing position in both all-weather starts this term, and Kieran O'Neill, who's won on her before, is back on board.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Goal Exceeded (7.12 Cork)
Last time's disappointing effort may have been due to running just four days after an excellent second in a good time at Leopardstown. Can bounce back to form.
Craig Thake
Newmarket nap
Gold Digger (4.00 Newcastle)
Fancied to bounce back to her best after nearly a year off after some smart work on the watered gallop of late.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Cabeza De Llave (5.55 Lingfield)
Without a win for a while but took a step in the right direction last time out. He should go well if continuing to improve.
George Bond
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
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