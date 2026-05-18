Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)Horse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, May 19 at Cork, Lingfield and Newcastle

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Atmosphere (5.35 Newcastle)

Keeps running well without winning and the form of his latest second at Kempton was well advertised when the winner of that race was runner-up at Newmarket on Saturday. There could be more to come.
Graeme Rodway

Silk
Atmosphere17:35 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Paddy Power and get £40 in free bets when you bet £5

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
CLAIM OFFER

Handicappers' nap

Hengest (2.10 Lingfield)

Has progressed with each run for Dylan Cunha, running out a comfortable winner on his handicap debut at Windsor last week. Well in under a 5lb penalty and there should be more to come after only four starts on the Flat.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Hengest14:10 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Dylan Cunha

Eyecatcher

English Lady (4.45 Lingfield)

Has a bit to prove back on turf but she's shaped better than her finishing position in both all-weather starts this term, and Kieran O'Neill, who's won on her before, is back on board.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
English Lady16:45 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Dean Ivory

Speed figures

Goal Exceeded (7.12 Cork)

Last time's disappointing effort may have been due to running just four days after an excellent second in a good time at Leopardstown. Can bounce back to form.
Craig Thake

Silk
Goal Exceeded19:12 Cork
View Racecard
Jky: Reese Holohan (7lb)Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Newmarket nap

Gold Digger (4.00 Newcastle)

Fancied to bounce back to her best after nearly a year off after some smart work on the watered gallop of late.
David Milnes

Silk
Gold Digger16:00 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

Dark horse

Cabeza De Llave (5.55 Lingfield)

Without a win for a while but took a step in the right direction last time out. He should go well if continuing to improve.
George Bond

Silk
Cabeza De Llave17:55 Lingfield
View Racecard
Jky: William Carson Tnr: Michael Attwater

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Read these next:

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Nottingham 

Hexham Placepot picks: Robbie Wilders' selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Published on inToday's Top Tips

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inToday's Top Tips
more inToday's Top Tips