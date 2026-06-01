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Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, June 2 at Newcastle, Pontefract, Southwell and Wolverhampton
The Punt nap
Jager Time (4.30 Southwell)
Broke his maiden at Huntingdon in November and probably needed the run when fourth on his first start since at Fontwell last month. He still wasn't beaten far and can improve with that under his belt.
Graeme Rodway
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Eyecatcher
Luan (9.00 Wolverhampton)
Caught the eye on his second and third starts in maiden company last year. Finished well beaten on his handicap debut at Leicester but had excuses, and James Ferguson's gelding remains of interest on his return to the all-weather given he's an ex-Juddmonte-owned half-brother to five winners.
Steffan Edwards
Handicappers' nap
Filey Beach (6.30 Wolverhampton)
Arrives in career-best form after back-to-back victories in handicaps. Has had six modest starts on the all-weather to date, but can overcome that record dropping down to classified company for the first time on this surface.
Ainsley Scorah
Speed figures
Bishop's Glory (7.45 Newcastle)
Although he hasn't been seen since the start of the year, he was in good form before his break and clocked some decent speed figures. He appears to be on a competitive mark and maintains a strong record at this venue.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Beachborough Girl (9.00 Wolverhampton)
Consistent performer on the all-weather this year, winning at Chelmsford in January. Ran poorly on turf at Windsor last time, but ran a good second over course and distance on penultimate start. A return to this preferred surface could spark a comeback.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Desert Phantom (3.18 Pontefract)
The son of Blue Point is fit from plenty of work on the watered gallop for Ismail Mohammed and fancied to collect on his debut.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
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