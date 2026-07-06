Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:18 RoscommonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
19:18 RoscommonHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 7 at Brighton, Pontefract and Tramore

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Dubai Venture (3.48 Pontefract)

Returned with a fine effort in defeat over course and distance in May, looking as though the run was needed when overhauled late on. He shaped better than the result suggests in a much stronger race last time and should capitalise on this drop in class.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Dubai Venture15:48 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Tina Jackson

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Paddy Power and get £40 in free bets when you bet £5.

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

£40 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy
CLAIM OFFER

Handicappers' nap

Prefer The Sister (7.20 Brighton)

Hasn't taken long to find her form for James Owen, and looked right back to her best when a wide margin winner over course and distance last week. Well treated under a penalty and a repeat effort will make her hard to beat.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Prefer The Sister19:20 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Bradley Tnr: James Owen

Eyecatcher

Poppy Foxy (1.48 Pontefract)

Won a 7f seller at Chester two starts back and wasn't at all disgraced in a decent little novice at Salisbury last time, making most of the running. Looks fairly treated on her handicap debut, and Kieran Shoemark takes over in the saddle.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Poppy Foxy13:48 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Charlie Clover

Speed figures

Dream On Baby (6.00 Tramore) 

A dual winner over hurdles, Emmet Mullins' charge has done enough on the clock to suggest he can do better than his three second-place finishes on the Flat.
Craig Thake

Silk
Dream On Baby18:00 Tramore
View Racecard
Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: Emmet Mullins

Dark horse

Romanovich (7.20 Brighton)

Needs to be forgiven a poor effort last time but looks capable of bouncing back, having dropped to his last winning mark and returning to a venue where his form figures read 23132.
Simon Giles

Silk
Romanovich19:20 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: William Carson Tnr: John O'Shea

Newmarket nap

Priscilla's Hope (1.48 Pontefract)

Has shown some promise in her work on the Al Bahathri and could be well treated off a mark of 58.
David Milnes

Silk
Priscilla's Hope13:48 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Philip McBride

Read more tipping here...

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

'She's bound to cash in on her mark soon' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Tramore on Tuesday  

Harry Wilson's play of the day at Pontefract  

Pontefract Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool  

Harry Wilson bagged 9-2, 2-1 and 6-4 winners in his last column - check out his fancies for Tuesday's racing  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on inToday's Top Tips

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers
more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers