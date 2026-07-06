Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 7 at Brighton, Pontefract and Tramore

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The Punt nap

Dubai Venture (3.48 Pontefract)

Returned with a fine effort in defeat over course and distance in May, looking as though the run was needed when overhauled late on. He shaped better than the result suggests in a much stronger race last time and should capitalise on this drop in class.

Harry Wilson

Dubai Venture 15:48 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Tina Jackson

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Handicappers' nap

Prefer The Sister (7.20 Brighton)

Hasn't taken long to find her form for James Owen, and looked right back to her best when a wide margin winner over course and distance last week. Well treated under a penalty and a repeat effort will make her hard to beat.

Paul Curtis

Prefer The Sister 19:20 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Paddy Bradley Tnr: James Owen

Eyecatcher

Poppy Foxy (1.48 Pontefract)

Won a 7f seller at Chester two starts back and wasn't at all disgraced in a decent little novice at Salisbury last time, making most of the running. Looks fairly treated on her handicap debut, and Kieran Shoemark takes over in the saddle.

Steffan Edwards

Poppy Foxy 13:48 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: Charlie Clover

Speed figures

Dream On Baby (6.00 Tramore)

A dual winner over hurdles, Emmet Mullins' charge has done enough on the clock to suggest he can do better than his three second-place finishes on the Flat.

Craig Thake

Dream On Baby 18:00 Tramore View Racecard Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: Emmet Mullins

Dark horse

Romanovich (7.20 Brighton)

Needs to be forgiven a poor effort last time but looks capable of bouncing back, having dropped to his last winning mark and returning to a venue where his form figures read 23132.

Simon Giles

Romanovich 19:20 Brighton View Racecard Jky: William Carson Tnr: John O'Shea

Newmarket nap

Priscilla's Hope (1.48 Pontefract)

Has shown some promise in her work on the Al Bahathri and could be well treated off a mark of 58.

David Milnes

Priscilla's Hope 13:48 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Rowan Scott Tnr: Philip McBride

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