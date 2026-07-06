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Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 7 at Brighton, Pontefract and Tramore
The Punt nap
Dubai Venture (3.48 Pontefract)
Returned with a fine effort in defeat over course and distance in May, looking as though the run was needed when overhauled late on. He shaped better than the result suggests in a much stronger race last time and should capitalise on this drop in class.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Prefer The Sister (7.20 Brighton)
Hasn't taken long to find her form for James Owen, and looked right back to her best when a wide margin winner over course and distance last week. Well treated under a penalty and a repeat effort will make her hard to beat.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Poppy Foxy (1.48 Pontefract)
Won a 7f seller at Chester two starts back and wasn't at all disgraced in a decent little novice at Salisbury last time, making most of the running. Looks fairly treated on her handicap debut, and Kieran Shoemark takes over in the saddle.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Dream On Baby (6.00 Tramore)
A dual winner over hurdles, Emmet Mullins' charge has done enough on the clock to suggest he can do better than his three second-place finishes on the Flat.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Romanovich (7.20 Brighton)
Needs to be forgiven a poor effort last time but looks capable of bouncing back, having dropped to his last winning mark and returning to a venue where his form figures read 23132.
Simon Giles
Newmarket nap
Priscilla's Hope (1.48 Pontefract)
Has shown some promise in her work on the Al Bahathri and could be well treated off a mark of 58.
David Milnes
Read more tipping here...
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
'She's bound to cash in on her mark soon' - Conor Fennelly with three fancies at Tramore on Tuesday
Harry Wilson's play of the day at Pontefract
Pontefract Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Harry Wilson bagged 9-2, 2-1 and 6-4 winners in his last column - check out his fancies for Tuesday's racing
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