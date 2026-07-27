Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 28 at Goodwood and Galway

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The Punt nap

Gold Digger (5.55 Goodwood)

Showed plenty of ability as a juvenile, and easily defied a penalty on her three-year-old return in a 6f novice at Windsor last month. Returning to this distance after two runs at 5f could be ideal, and the new headgear could bring about more improvement.

Harry Wilson

Gold Digger 17:55 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Richard Spencer

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Handicappers' nap

Al Hudaiba (Goodwood 2.25)

Overcame a less-than-ideal path last time out to take the Superlative Stakes, running down top Ballydoyle prospect Abraham Lincoln. That run cemented him as one of the best juveniles we’ve seen this season, rating joint-top on RPRs.

Al Hudaiba 14:25 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Eyecatcher

Midak (1.50 Goodwood)

Owner won this race three years ago with Ancient Rome, who was dropping into handicap company for the first time, and this Ian Williams-trained gelding, who was sent off 9-1 in last year's Derby, will try to repeat the trick. The stronger pace in this bigger field should help him settle better and produce a finish.

Steffan Edwards

Midak 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Ian Williams

Speed figures

Lizzie Twigg (4.40 Galway)



She's been impressive in both her starts over hurdles, and has clocked some good speed figures in the process. She's the pick for Jack Kennedy and can continue to improve.

George Bonds

Lizzie Twigg 16:40 Galway View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Dark horse

Rathgar (1.50 Goodwood)

Course winner who landed a decent contest at Epsom in April and followed that up with two respectable runs in defeat at York and Sandown. Could be competitive.

Rathgar 13:50 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Jack Channon

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

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