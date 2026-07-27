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Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 28 at Goodwood and Galway
The Punt nap
Gold Digger (5.55 Goodwood)
Showed plenty of ability as a juvenile, and easily defied a penalty on her three-year-old return in a 6f novice at Windsor last month. Returning to this distance after two runs at 5f could be ideal, and the new headgear could bring about more improvement.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Al Hudaiba (Goodwood 2.25)
Overcame a less-than-ideal path last time out to take the Superlative Stakes, running down top Ballydoyle prospect Abraham Lincoln. That run cemented him as one of the best juveniles we’ve seen this season, rating joint-top on RPRs.
Eyecatcher
Midak (1.50 Goodwood)
Owner won this race three years ago with Ancient Rome, who was dropping into handicap company for the first time, and this Ian Williams-trained gelding, who was sent off 9-1 in last year's Derby, will try to repeat the trick. The stronger pace in this bigger field should help him settle better and produce a finish.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Lizzie Twigg (4.40 Galway)
She's been impressive in both her starts over hurdles, and has clocked some good speed figures in the process. She's the pick for Jack Kennedy and can continue to improve.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Rathgar (1.50 Goodwood)
Course winner who landed a decent contest at Epsom in April and followed that up with two respectable runs in defeat at York and Sandown. Could be competitive.
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