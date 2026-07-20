Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 21 at Nottingham, Salisbury and Wolverhampton

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Handicappers' nap

Based (8.00 Wolverhampton)

Not at his best in a deeper race at Newcastle last time, but this gelding had previously impressed with the way he put the race to bed over course and distance early last month. Looked better than the bare form on that occasion and can defy this 5lb higher mark.

Paul Curtis

Based 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Knight

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 £30 in Free Bets When You Place A £5 Bet NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Request custom bets on Twitter with #WhatOddsPaddy CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply New Customer offer - Use promo code YSKAST. Place a min £5 bet on the sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and get £30 in free bets. Free bet rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Debit Cards & Apple Pay will qualify for this offer. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly

The Punt nap

Hakin Adraar (7.30 Wolverhampton)

Has been well beaten on turf in his last two starts but is much better on the all-weather, as he showed when shaping with plenty of promise on his stable debut for Martin Dunne at Kempton in May. He doesn't look badly treated and has more to come back on synthetics.

Harry Wilson

Hakin Adraar 19:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Martin Dunne

Eyecatcher

Musical Soldier (8.00 Wolverhampton)

Knocking on the door on turf recently and will appreciate the return to the all-weather, this course and distance the scene of his only victory. First-time blinkers could help, while Jack Callan takes off a valuable 3lb.

Steffan Edwards

Musical Soldier 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan (3lb) Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Speed figures

Porth Eilian (4.45 Nottingham)

Progressing nicely and is two from three in handicaps and latest speed figure suggests she may still be well treated despite a 4lb rise in the handicap.

Craig Thake

Porth Eilian 16:45 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Edward Bethell

Dark horse

The Bureau Club (4.15 Nottingham)

Has struggled to be competitive but might fare a bit better now dropped in class. Tom Marquand has been booked, and if he can get The Bureau Club to settle the combination could go close.

George Bonds

The Bureau Club 16:15 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Charlie Pike

Newmarket nap

High Tower (6.51 Salisbury)

The breeze-up purchase has been showing up well in his work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack of late for George Boughey and can go close on his debut.

David Milnes

High Tower 18:51 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Read more tipping here...

Salisbury Placepot Tips: Robbie Wilders takes aim at the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.