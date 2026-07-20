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Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 21 at Nottingham, Salisbury and Wolverhampton
Handicappers' nap
Based (8.00 Wolverhampton)
Not at his best in a deeper race at Newcastle last time, but this gelding had previously impressed with the way he put the race to bed over course and distance early last month. Looked better than the bare form on that occasion and can defy this 5lb higher mark.
Paul Curtis
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The Punt nap
Hakin Adraar (7.30 Wolverhampton)
Has been well beaten on turf in his last two starts but is much better on the all-weather, as he showed when shaping with plenty of promise on his stable debut for Martin Dunne at Kempton in May. He doesn't look badly treated and has more to come back on synthetics.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Musical Soldier (8.00 Wolverhampton)
Knocking on the door on turf recently and will appreciate the return to the all-weather, this course and distance the scene of his only victory. First-time blinkers could help, while Jack Callan takes off a valuable 3lb.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Porth Eilian (4.45 Nottingham)
Progressing nicely and is two from three in handicaps and latest speed figure suggests she may still be well treated despite a 4lb rise in the handicap.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
The Bureau Club (4.15 Nottingham)
Has struggled to be competitive but might fare a bit better now dropped in class. Tom Marquand has been booked, and if he can get The Bureau Club to settle the combination could go close.
George Bonds
Newmarket nap
High Tower (6.51 Salisbury)
The breeze-up purchase has been showing up well in his work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack of late for George Boughey and can go close on his debut.
David Milnes
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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- Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 17 at Hamilton, Newbury, Nottingham, Pontefract and Wolverhampton
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- Spain vs Argentina odds boost: get 50-1 on over 1.5 goals in the final with Ladbrokes
- Get 50-1 on the World Cup final to go to penalties with Coral
- Spain vs Argentina betting offers: get £500+ in free bets for the 2026 World Cup final
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- PredictStreet World Cup final offer: get £66 in free bets when you bet £30