Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, February 3 at Carlisle, Fairyhouse, Taunton and Wolverhampton

Handicappers' nap

It's Top (1.30 Carlisle)

Beat the useful Jordans Cross when landing a Chepstow bumper last season and shaped like a certain future winner when chasing home the smart Sober Glory on his recent Newbury hurdling debut.

Silk
It's Top13:30 Carlisle
View Racecard
Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: Oliver Signy

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Coral and get £50 in free bets when you bet £10

Eyecatcher

Beauty In The Park ( 2.45 Taunton)

Paul Nicholls’ 6yo displayed plenty of improvement from his hurdling debut over C&D last time and gets a handy 6lb from his likely market rival, which can sway things in his favour.
David Toft

Silk
Beauty In The Park14:45 Taunton
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Cobden Tnr: Paul Nicholls

The Punt nap

Springhill Warrior (1.50 Fairyhouse)

Looks primed to improve on his two seconds over hurdles after a strong run at Punchestown behind I Started A Joke, who franked the form at the DRF; proven on testing ground, he sets the standard and should be hard to beat.
Jason Leahy

Silk
Springhill Warrior13:50 Fairyhouse
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Speed figures

Powdering (6.00 Wolverhampton)

Put up a couple of decent figures in defeat in Class 2 turf handicaps last year but, more importantly, won on her first start following a mid-winter break last year.
Craig Thake

Silk
Powdering18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Mitchell Tnr: Michael Herrington

Dark horse

Cajetan (Wolverhampton 6.00)

Out of form when last seen but he reappears on his last winning mark and will be well suited by the return to an artificial surface on yard debut.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Cajetan18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

