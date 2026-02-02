- More
Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, February 3 at Carlisle, Fairyhouse, Taunton and Wolverhampton
Handicappers' nap
It's Top (1.30 Carlisle)
Beat the useful Jordans Cross when landing a Chepstow bumper last season and shaped like a certain future winner when chasing home the smart Sober Glory on his recent Newbury hurdling debut.
Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Coral and get £50 in free bets when you bet £10
Eyecatcher
Beauty In The Park ( 2.45 Taunton)
Paul Nicholls’ 6yo displayed plenty of improvement from his hurdling debut over C&D last time and gets a handy 6lb from his likely market rival, which can sway things in his favour.
David Toft
The Punt nap
Springhill Warrior (1.50 Fairyhouse)
Looks primed to improve on his two seconds over hurdles after a strong run at Punchestown behind I Started A Joke, who franked the form at the DRF; proven on testing ground, he sets the standard and should be hard to beat.
Jason Leahy
Speed figures
Powdering (6.00 Wolverhampton)
Put up a couple of decent figures in defeat in Class 2 turf handicaps last year but, more importantly, won on her first start following a mid-winter break last year.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Cajetan (Wolverhampton 6.00)
Out of form when last seen but he reappears on his last winning mark and will be well suited by the return to an artificial surface on yard debut.
Jake Aldrich
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
- Free horse racing tips for Monday, February 2, at Kempton, Southwell and Leopardstown
- Free horseracing tips for Sunday, February 1, at Market Rasen, Musselburgh and Leopardstown
- Free horseracing tips for Saturday, January 31 at Lingfield, Musselburgh and Sandown
- Free horse racing tips for Friday, January 30 at Catterick, Ffos Las, Southwell and Wolverhampton
- Free horse racing tips for Thursday, January 29, at Ayr, Lingfield and Wincanton
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £30 free bets from Paddy Power
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this February
- Tottenham vs Manchester City betting offer: Get 50-1 a goal to be scored with Sky Bet
- Free horse racing tips for Monday, February 2, at Kempton, Southwell and Leopardstown
- Free horseracing tips for Sunday, February 1, at Market Rasen, Musselburgh and Leopardstown
- Free horseracing tips for Saturday, January 31 at Lingfield, Musselburgh and Sandown
- Free horse racing tips for Friday, January 30 at Catterick, Ffos Las, Southwell and Wolverhampton
- Free horse racing tips for Thursday, January 29, at Ayr, Lingfield and Wincanton
- Coral horse racing free bets 2025-26: £40 for new customers this jumps season
- SBK sign-up offer: bet £10, get £40 in free bets
- Boost your 2025-26 jumps season with £30 free bets from Paddy Power
- Dabble betting offer: get £10 in free bets this February
- Tottenham vs Manchester City betting offer: Get 50-1 a goal to be scored with Sky Bet