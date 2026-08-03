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Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 4 at Catterick, Ffos Las and Lingfield
The Punt nap
Balon D'Or (6.48 Lingfield)
Continues to drop in the weights after some below-par efforts but shaped with much more promise when beaten just a length in a 0-65 handicap on the all-weather at Lingfield in June. The extra furlong could suit and Paddy Bradley is a positive booking.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Cypriot Diaspora (3.30 Ffos Las)
Lower in the weights now than for both legs of her course-and-distance double last August, and shaped as if on the way back here last time. Sound claims under Oisin Murphy if building on that run.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Waakabb (2.15 Catterick)
The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained colt did best of the newcomers on his debut, and the horse one place behind has won since, so he may be tough to beat this time.
David Toft
Speed figures
Daisy Roots (5.18 Lingfield)
Rarely runs a bad race around Lingfield and clocked her best speed figure when winning off this mark of 66 in September last year.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Sub Thirteen (5.18 Lingfield)
Has improved since being stepped up in distance, finishing third at Chepstow and then second at Kempton last time out. Winner of that race has won since and he looks fairly treated if repeating that effort today.
Rob Sutton
Newmarket
Halimede (4.15 Catterick)
Fancied to shine now stepped up in distance for the in-form Sir Mark Prescott team.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
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