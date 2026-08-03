Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 4 at Catterick, Ffos Las and Lingfield

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The Punt nap

Balon D'Or (6.48 Lingfield)



Continues to drop in the weights after some below-par efforts but shaped with much more promise when beaten just a length in a 0-65 handicap on the all-weather at Lingfield in June. The extra furlong could suit and Paddy Bradley is a positive booking.

Harry Wilson

Balon d'Or 18:48 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paddy Bradley Tnr: Simon Dow

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Handicappers' nap

Cypriot Diaspora (3.30 Ffos Las)



Lower in the weights now than for both legs of her course-and-distance double last August, and shaped as if on the way back here last time. Sound claims under Oisin Murphy if building on that run.

Paul Curtis

Cypriot Diaspora 15:30 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Rod Millman

Eyecatcher

Waakabb (2.15 Catterick)

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained colt did best of the newcomers on his debut, and the horse one place behind has won since, so he may be tough to beat this time.

David Toft

Waakabb 14:15 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Speed figures

Daisy Roots (5.18 Lingfield)



Rarely runs a bad race around Lingfield and clocked her best speed figure when winning off this mark of 66 in September last year.

Craig Thake

Daisy Roots 17:18 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Donagh Murphy (5lb) Tnr: Jim Boyle

Dark horse

Sub Thirteen (5.18 Lingfield)



Has improved since being stepped up in distance, finishing third at Chepstow and then second at Kempton last time out. Winner of that race has won since and he looks fairly treated if repeating that effort today.

Rob Sutton

Sub Thirteen 17:18 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Olivia Tubb (3lb) Tnr: Jeremy Scott

Newmarket

Halimede (4.15 Catterick)



Fancied to shine now stepped up in distance for the in-form Sir Mark Prescott team.

David Milnes

Halimede 16:15 Catterick View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

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