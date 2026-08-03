Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:30 WindsorHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 4 at Catterick, Ffos Las and Lingfield

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Balon D'Or (6.48 Lingfield)

Continues to drop in the weights after some below-par efforts but shaped with much more promise when beaten just a length in a 0-65 handicap on the all-weather at Lingfield in June. The extra furlong could suit and Paddy Bradley is a positive booking.
Harry Wilson 

Silk
Balon d'Or18:48 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Bradley Tnr: Simon Dow

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Ladbrokes and get £30 in free bets when you bet £5.

Untitled Document
Recommended
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

£30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator
CLAIM OFFER

Handicappers' nap

Cypriot Diaspora (3.30 Ffos Las)

Lower in the weights now than for both legs of her course-and-distance double last August, and shaped as if on the way back here last time. Sound claims under Oisin Murphy if building on that run. 
Paul Curtis

Silk
Cypriot Diaspora15:30 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Rod Millman

Eyecatcher

Waakabb (2.15 Catterick)

The Simon and Ed Crisford-trained colt did best of the newcomers on his debut, and the horse one place behind has won since, so he may be tough to beat this time.
David Toft

Silk
Waakabb14:15 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Speed figures

Daisy Roots (5.18 Lingfield)

Rarely runs a bad race around Lingfield and clocked her best speed figure when winning off this mark of 66 in September last year.
Craig Thake

Silk
Daisy Roots17:18 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Donagh Murphy (5lb)Tnr: Jim Boyle

Dark horse

Sub Thirteen (5.18 Lingfield)

Has improved since being stepped up in distance, finishing third at Chepstow and then second at Kempton last time out. Winner of that race has won since and he looks fairly treated if repeating that effort today.
Rob Sutton

Silk
Sub Thirteen17:18 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Olivia Tubb (3lb)Tnr: Jeremy Scott

Newmarket

Halimede (4.15 Catterick)

Fancied to shine now stepped up in distance for the in-form Sir Mark Prescott team.
David Milnes

Silk
Halimede16:15 Catterick
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.

Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.

Published on inToday's Top Tips

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inToday's Top Tips
more inToday's Top Tips