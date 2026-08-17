Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 18 at Chepstow, Wolverhampton and Roscommon

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The Punt nap

Earls (7.15 Roscommon)

This course-and-distance winner has been in good form and looks fairly treated off just 2lb higher than when last successful.

Graeme Rodway

Earls 19:15 Roscommon View Racecard Jky: Gary Carroll Tnr: Gavin Cromwell

Handicappers' nap

Samra Star (7.00 Wolverhampton)

This hat-trick-seeking mare is 4lb higher than for her latest win at Musselburgh, but she beat a couple of well-handicapped rivals there and still looks nicely treated. A dual Wolverhampton winner, including at this distance, she has some back class and looks the one to beat under Oisin Murphy.

Paul Curtis

Samra Star 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Linda Perratt

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Eyecatcher

Gladiadora (7.00 Wolverhampton)

Unfortunate not to finish closer at Windsor last month, the in-form Charlie Clover-trained mare will appreciate the return to Tapeta.

Richard Lowther

Gladiadora 19:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Charlie Clover

Speed figures

Percy's Lad (6.30 Wolverhampton)



This eight-year-old, who was rated in the high 90s a couple of years ago, is in rude health and won in a good time at Kempton last week. Racing off the same mark of 86, he can score again.

Craig Thake

Percy's Lad 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Ebrahim Nader Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Dark horse

Scarfo (3.50 Chepstow)

Has been a largely consistent performer this year and won over course and distance in June. Was disappointing here last time, but should be in the mix if able to bounce back.

Dominic Walton

Scarfo 15:50 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Zoe Lewis (7lb) Tnr: Bernard Llewellyn & Robert Williams

Newmarket nap

Flash Kozo (8.00 Wolverhampton)

Looked suited to this trip when accounting for Desert Belle at Southwell last time and fancied to follow up for Harry Eustace.

David Milnes

Flash Kozo 20:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kaiya Fraser Tnr: Harry Eustace

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

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