Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 11 at Hamilton, Nottingham, Lingfield and Carlisle

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The Punt

Milford (8.00 Hamilton)

Drops in class off an attractive mark after running creditably in good races in his three starts this year. Has form figures of 12 at Hamilton and Danny Tudhope is a positive booking.

Harry Wilson

Milford 20:00 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Julie Camacho

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Handicappers' nap

Time For The Moon (5.45 Nottingham)

Lands in a two-runner nursery following two below-par performances. Opponent is on the up but the form of his Musselburgh win is working out well and this is the perfect opportunity to bounce back.

Ainsley Scorah

Time For The Moon 17:45 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Eyecatcher

African Spirit (5.00 Lingfield)

Has shown a lot more on his last two starts in a tongue-tie and cheekpieces, and having dropped a long way in the handicap he looks ready to strike.

Steffan Edwards

African Spirit 17:00 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Catton Tnr: Ian Williams

Newmarket nap

Baddaddan (6.15 Nottingham)

Smart debut when fourth at Newbury and has since worked well on the Al Bahathri for Richard Spencer.

David Milnes

Baddaddan 18:15 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: George Wood Tnr: Richard Spencer

Speed figures

Bone Marra (4.30 Lingfield)

Progressive gelding who has been in great form and clocked his best speed performance last time when going down by a neck at Wolverhampton.

Craig Thake

Bone Marra 16:30 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Stevie Donohoe Tnr: Ollie Sangster

Dark horse

Dance Time (4.45 Carlisle)



Yet to win on turf but took a step in the right direction when third over course and distance last time. Runs off the same mark and can go well.

George Bonds

Dance Time 16:45 Carlisle View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: David Loughnane

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

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Harry Wilson's play of the day at Hamilton

Hamilton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

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