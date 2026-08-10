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Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, August 11 at Hamilton, Nottingham, Lingfield and Carlisle
The Punt
Milford (8.00 Hamilton)
Drops in class off an attractive mark after running creditably in good races in his three starts this year. Has form figures of 12 at Hamilton and Danny Tudhope is a positive booking.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Time For The Moon (5.45 Nottingham)
Lands in a two-runner nursery following two below-par performances. Opponent is on the up but the form of his Musselburgh win is working out well and this is the perfect opportunity to bounce back.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
African Spirit (5.00 Lingfield)
Has shown a lot more on his last two starts in a tongue-tie and cheekpieces, and having dropped a long way in the handicap he looks ready to strike.
Steffan Edwards
Newmarket nap
Baddaddan (6.15 Nottingham)
Smart debut when fourth at Newbury and has since worked well on the Al Bahathri for Richard Spencer.
David Milnes
Speed figures
Bone Marra (4.30 Lingfield)
Progressive gelding who has been in great form and clocked his best speed performance last time when going down by a neck at Wolverhampton.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Dance Time (4.45 Carlisle)
Yet to win on turf but took a step in the right direction when third over course and distance last time. Runs off the same mark and can go well.
George Bonds
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
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Harry Wilson's play of the day at Hamilton
Hamilton Placepot tips: Harry Wilson with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
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