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Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, April 28 from Epsom, Lingfield, Punchestown and Yarmouth
Handicappers' nap
Mr Baloo (4.58 Epsom)
Usually shows his best form at this time of year and was back to winning ways off a reduced mark at Lingfield a fortnight ago. A 2lb rise still leaves him well treated and he has track-winning form.
Paul Curtis
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The Punt nap
Topteam (3.50 Epsom)
Showed good form last season, which tapered off at the end with a poor run at Ascot. Bounced back on his reappearance on the all-weather at Kempton and another strong performance looks likely for Andrew Balding.
Laurence Morter
Eyecatcher
Moonhall Lass (5.03 Yarmouth)
The James Owen-trained filly is yet to win a race, but shaped well on stable debut last month and Silvestre De Sousa is an interesting jockey booking.
David Toft
Speed figures
Kitzbuhel (4.50 Punchestown)
The six-year-old has won two Grade 1 races this season, recording impressive speed figures in the process. If he performs to his usual standard, he is the one to beat.
George Bonds
Newmarket nap
Saxon Street (2.40 Epsom)
John and Thady Gosden have their three-year-olds in top order and this son of Saxon Warrior has had the services of jockey William Buick in recent spins on the Al Bahathri gallop.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Power Cut (6.20 Lingfield)
Went off at big prices and well beaten all three starts in novice races. Needs to settle better, but enters handicaps at a low level and could leave those initial efforts well behind.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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