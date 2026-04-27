Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, April 28 from Epsom, Lingfield, Punchestown and Yarmouth

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Handicappers' nap

Mr Baloo (4.58 Epsom)

Usually shows his best form at this time of year and was back to winning ways off a reduced mark at Lingfield a fortnight ago. A 2lb rise still leaves him well treated and he has track-winning form.

Paul Curtis

Mr Baloo 16:58 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Coral and get £30 in free bets when you bet £5

Untitled Document Recommended Offer 4/5 Get £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 On Horse Racing NEW CUSTOMER OFFER Generous odds on horse racing CLAIM OFFER 18+ T&Cs apply 18+ New UK + ROI customers only. Certain deposit methods & bet types excl. Min first £/€5 bet within 14 days of account reg at min odds 1/2 to get 6 x £/€5 free bets (selected sportsbook markets only, valid 7 days, stakes not returned). Restrictions + T&Cs apply.

The Punt nap

Topteam (3.50 Epsom)

Showed good form last season, which tapered off at the end with a poor run at Ascot. Bounced back on his reappearance on the all-weather at Kempton and another strong performance looks likely for Andrew Balding.

Laurence Morter

Topteam 15:50 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Eyecatcher

Moonhall Lass (5.03 Yarmouth)

The James Owen-trained filly is yet to win a race, but shaped well on stable debut last month and Silvestre De Sousa is an interesting jockey booking.

David Toft

Moonhall Lass 17:03 Yarmouth View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: James Owen

Speed figures

Kitzbuhel (4.50 Punchestown)

The six-year-old has won two Grade 1 races this season, recording impressive speed figures in the process. If he performs to his usual standard, he is the one to beat.

George Bonds

Kitzbuhel 16:50 Punchestown View Racecard Jky: Paul Townend Tnr: W P Mullins

Newmarket nap

Saxon Street (2.40 Epsom)

John and Thady Gosden have their three-year-olds in top order and this son of Saxon Warrior has had the services of jockey William Buick in recent spins on the Al Bahathri gallop.

David Milnes

Saxon Street 14:40 Epsom View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Power Cut (6.20 Lingfield)

Went off at big prices and well beaten all three starts in novice races. Needs to settle better, but enters handicaps at a low level and could leave those initial efforts well behind.

Tom Gibbings

Power Cut 18:20 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joey Haynes Tnr: Chelsea Banham

Signposts: punting pointers for Tuesday's racing

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.