- More
Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, April 21 at Ffos Las, Wolverhampton and Pontefract
The Punt nap
Crystal Island (4.38 Ffos Las)
Impressive debut when beating experienced rivals at Ascot in December. The form of that race looks strong and the son of Crystal Ocean should defy a penalty.
Lee Sharp
Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Coral and get £30 in free bets when you bet £5
Get £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 On Horse Racing
- Generous odds on horse racing
Handicappers' nap
Cumhacht (7.42 Ffos Las)
Still seeking his first win but has placed on all four of his visits to this track, most recently shaping as if the return to Tuesday's longer trip will suit. Sean Bowen again takes the mount and this looks a good opportunity.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Crown Inn To Win (5.30 Wolverhampton)
Ivan Furtado's gelding ran well in defeat over this course and distance last time despite nothing really going right. A first-time hood should help him settle better.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Diomed Spirit (6.00 Wolverhampton)
Hasn't been in the best of form lately, but has won twice in four visits to Wolverhampton and clocked his best speed figure at the track.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Komorkis (5.05 Pontefract)
Winner of a weak novice at Musselburgh last season and showed signs of promise after six months off in first race for Lawrence Mullaney at Nottingham this month. Could be competitive if building on that effort.
Dominic Walton
Read more here
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Pontefract
Robbie Wilders fancies this trainer to have a good Tuesday night at Ffos Las
Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.
Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
- Free horseracing tips for Monday, April 20 at Lingfield, Kelso, Newcastle and Redcar
- Free horseracing tips for Sunday, April 19 at the Curragh, Plumpton and Stratford
- Free horseracing tips for Saturday, April 18 at Ayr, Nottingham and Thirsk
- Free horseracing tips for Friday, April 17 at Ayr, Bath and Newbury
- Free horseracing tips for Thursday, April 16 at Hereford and Newmarket
- Free horseracing tips for Monday, April 20 at Lingfield, Kelso, Newcastle and Redcar
- Free horseracing tips for Sunday, April 19 at the Curragh, Plumpton and Stratford
- Free horseracing tips for Saturday, April 18 at Ayr, Nottingham and Thirsk
- Free horseracing tips for Friday, April 17 at Ayr, Bath and Newbury
- Free horseracing tips for Thursday, April 16 at Hereford and Newmarket