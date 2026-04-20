Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:12 TramoreHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
18:12 TramoreHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, April 21 at Ffos Las, Wolverhampton and Pontefract

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Crystal Island (4.38 Ffos Las)
Impressive debut when beating experienced rivals at Ascot in December. The form of that race looks strong and the son of Crystal Ocean should defy a penalty.
Lee Sharp

Silk
Crystal Island16:38 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Coral and get £30 in free bets when you bet £5

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 On Horse Racing

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Generous odds on horse racing
CLAIM OFFER

Handicappers' nap

Cumhacht (7.42 Ffos Las)
Still seeking his first win but has placed on all four of his visits to this track, most recently shaping as if the return to Tuesday's longer trip will suit. Sean Bowen again takes the mount and this looks a good opportunity.
Steve Mason

Silk
Cumhacht19:42 Ffos Las
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Rebecca Curtis

Eyecatcher

Crown Inn To Win (5.30 Wolverhampton)
Ivan Furtado's gelding ran well in defeat over this course and distance last time despite nothing really going right. A first-time hood should help him settle better.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Crown Inn To Win17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Ivan Furtado

 

Speed figures

Diomed Spirit (6.00 Wolverhampton)
Hasn't been in the best of form lately, but has won twice in four visits to Wolverhampton and clocked his best speed figure at the track.
Craig Thake

Silk
Diomed Spirit18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Olivia Haines (7lb)Tnr: Stuart Williams

Dark horse

Komorkis (5.05 Pontefract)
Winner of a weak novice at Musselburgh last season and showed signs of promise after six months off in first race for Lawrence Mullaney at Nottingham this month. Could be competitive if building on that effort.
Dominic Walton

Silk
Komorkis17:05 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Kavanagh (5lb)Tnr: Lawrence Mullaney

Read more here

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Pontefract  

Robbie Wilders fancies this trainer to have a good Tuesday night at Ffos Las  

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing and sports betting.

Published on inToday's Top Tips

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers
more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers