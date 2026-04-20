Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, April 21 at Ffos Las, Wolverhampton and Pontefract

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The Punt nap

Crystal Island (4.38 Ffos Las)

Impressive debut when beating experienced rivals at Ascot in December. The form of that race looks strong and the son of Crystal Ocean should defy a penalty.

Lee Sharp

Crystal Island 16:38 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Nico de Boinville Tnr: Nicky Henderson

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Handicappers' nap

Cumhacht (7.42 Ffos Las)

Still seeking his first win but has placed on all four of his visits to this track, most recently shaping as if the return to Tuesday's longer trip will suit. Sean Bowen again takes the mount and this looks a good opportunity.

Steve Mason

Cumhacht 19:42 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Rebecca Curtis

Eyecatcher

Crown Inn To Win (5.30 Wolverhampton)

Ivan Furtado's gelding ran well in defeat over this course and distance last time despite nothing really going right. A first-time hood should help him settle better.

Steffan Edwards

Crown Inn To Win 17:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Ivan Furtado

Speed figures

Diomed Spirit (6.00 Wolverhampton)

Hasn't been in the best of form lately, but has won twice in four visits to Wolverhampton and clocked his best speed figure at the track.

Craig Thake

Diomed Spirit 18:00 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Olivia Haines (7lb) Tnr: Stuart Williams

Dark horse

Komorkis (5.05 Pontefract)

Winner of a weak novice at Musselburgh last season and showed signs of promise after six months off in first race for Lawrence Mullaney at Nottingham this month. Could be competitive if building on that effort.

Dominic Walton

Komorkis 17:05 Pontefract View Racecard Jky: Ryan Kavanagh (5lb) Tnr: Lawrence Mullaney

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Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Pontefract

Robbie Wilders fancies this trainer to have a good Tuesday night at Ffos Las

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