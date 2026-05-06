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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Thursday, May 7 at Chester and Southwell

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The Punt nap

Moment Of Light (4.45 Chester)

Three-year-old is unbeaten since being gelded, landing back-to-back 1m3f handicaps at Kempton in a tongue-tie. He was beaten just a half-length on his debut at this track in August, so should have no problem getting back on turf, and could find more improvement for this longer trip.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Moment Of Light16:45 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: James Owen

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Handicappers' nap

Holly Mist (6.30 Southwell)

This unexposed filly has shaped better than the bare form on her last two starts, including in a similar race over course and distance last month. Fairly treated, and looks to have a better effort in her when things click.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Holly Mist18:30 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Roger Varian

Eyecatcher

Be The Standard (4.45 Chester)

Disappointed on his final start last year but he's been gelded since, and his maiden second to Bow Echo and his novice win at Thirsk (showed a good attitude and form has worked out well) make him look well treated off 82 on this step up in trip.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Be The Standard16:45 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Speed figures

Dante's Lad (4.10 Chester)

Never backed up his excellent third in a good time at Meydan in January in three subsequent runs but was winning off today's mark last summer and can go well here.
Craig Thake

Silk
Dante's Lad16:10 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Leavy Tnr: Ian Williams

Dark horse

Dapper Valley (1.30 Chester)

In-form sprinter has recorded back-to-back wins since rejoining James Owen. Steps up in class here but he should get a good pace to aim at and remains unexposed over 5f.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Dapper Valley13:30 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Christian Howarth (3lb)Tnr: James Owen

Newmarket nap

Hoosier (6.00 Southwell)

The daughter of Starspangledbanner is expected to give Michael Bell his first juvenile winner of the season after some decent work on the Between The Ditches gallop.
David Milnes

Silk
Hoosier18:00 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Michael Bell

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

Read these next:

The key horses on Thursday who could form your accas - and our advised daily treble  

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Chester  

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