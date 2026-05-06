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Free horseracing tips for Thursday, May 7 at Chester and Southwell
The Punt nap
Moment Of Light (4.45 Chester)
Three-year-old is unbeaten since being gelded, landing back-to-back 1m3f handicaps at Kempton in a tongue-tie. He was beaten just a half-length on his debut at this track in August, so should have no problem getting back on turf, and could find more improvement for this longer trip.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Holly Mist (6.30 Southwell)
This unexposed filly has shaped better than the bare form on her last two starts, including in a similar race over course and distance last month. Fairly treated, and looks to have a better effort in her when things click.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Be The Standard (4.45 Chester)
Disappointed on his final start last year but he's been gelded since, and his maiden second to Bow Echo and his novice win at Thirsk (showed a good attitude and form has worked out well) make him look well treated off 82 on this step up in trip.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Dante's Lad (4.10 Chester)
Never backed up his excellent third in a good time at Meydan in January in three subsequent runs but was winning off today's mark last summer and can go well here.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Dapper Valley (1.30 Chester)
In-form sprinter has recorded back-to-back wins since rejoining James Owen. Steps up in class here but he should get a good pace to aim at and remains unexposed over 5f.
Jake Aldrich
Newmarket nap
Hoosier (6.00 Southwell)
The daughter of Starspangledbanner is expected to give Michael Bell his first juvenile winner of the season after some decent work on the Between The Ditches gallop.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
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The key horses on Thursday who could form your accas - and our advised daily treble
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Chester
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