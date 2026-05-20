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Free horseracing tips for Thursday, May 21 at Chepstow, Musselburgh and Southwell
Eyecatcher
South Kensington (8.30 Southwell)
Adam Kirby's mare finished strongly once in the clear at Wolverhampton last time and is 3lb well in here. Both her wins last year came over this shorter trip so dropping back in distance shouldn't be an issue.
Steffan Edwards
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Handicappers' nap
Dancing With Drums (7.40 Chepstow)
Has a 3-5 record since being gelded, winning from mid-division in a steadily run race at Kempton last time. He was marked up a length for that on Racing Post Ratings, with scope for further progress.
Ainsley Scorah
The Punt nap
Mu Mu Land (9.00 Southwell)
Took a step forward from his first start in 124 days and wind surgery at Southwell last time, not getting the clearest run but staying on well behind one who went close next time. He runs in a similar contest off an unchanged mark.
Harry Wilson
Speed figures
Bellarchi (4.25 Musselburgh)
Won four of her five starts at this course (failure came on very soft ground) and clocked her best speed figure in one of those races.
Craig Thake
Newmarket nap
Royal Fanfare (7.00 Southwell)
Only headed late on when second from an outside draw at Kempton last time and has since moved well on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Shalaa Asker (5.57 Southwell)
Performed consistently over the winter before a below-par run on turf at Lingfield last time. A return to his preferred surface could spark a revival.
Dominic Walton
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Read more:
'The yard's in red-hot form and this one is likely to improve over fences' - Denis Harney with two tips at Limerick on Thursday
'They'll have him at fever pitch and he's the safest choice' - Tom Segal gives his selection for Ascot's day two highlight
'There is no way he should be a double-figure price' - Harry Wilson returns with four ante-post fancies for the weekend action
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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