Free horseracing tips for Thursday, May 21 at Chepstow, Musselburgh and Southwell

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South Kensington (8.30 Southwell)

Adam Kirby's mare finished strongly once in the clear at Wolverhampton last time and is 3lb well in here. Both her wins last year came over this shorter trip so dropping back in distance shouldn't be an issue.

Steffan Edwards

South Kensington 20:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Adam Kirby

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Handicappers' nap

Dancing With Drums (7.40 Chepstow)

Has a 3-5 record since being gelded, winning from mid-division in a steadily run race at Kempton last time. He was marked up a length for that on Racing Post Ratings, with scope for further progress.

Ainsley Scorah

Dancing With Drums 19:40 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Adam Kirby

The Punt nap

Mu Mu Land (9.00 Southwell)

Took a step forward from his first start in 124 days and wind surgery at Southwell last time, not getting the clearest run but staying on well behind one who went close next time. He runs in a similar contest off an unchanged mark.

Harry Wilson

Mu Mu Land 21:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Kiely-Marshall (5lb) Tnr: Julie Camacho

Speed figures

Bellarchi (4.25 Musselburgh)

Won four of her five starts at this course (failure came on very soft ground) and clocked her best speed figure in one of those races.

Craig Thake

Bellarchi 16:25 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Oliver Stammers Tnr: Grant Tuer

Newmarket nap

Royal Fanfare (7.00 Southwell)

Only headed late on when second from an outside draw at Kempton last time and has since moved well on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.

David Milnes

Royal Fanfare 19:00 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Dark horse

Shalaa Asker (5.57 Southwell)

Performed consistently over the winter before a below-par run on turf at Lingfield last time. A return to his preferred surface could spark a revival.

Dominic Walton

Shalaa Asker 17:57 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Charlie Wallis

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

Read more:

'The yard's in red-hot form and this one is likely to improve over fences' - Denis Harney with two tips at Limerick on Thursday

'They'll have him at fever pitch and he's the safest choice' - Tom Segal gives his selection for Ascot's day two highlight

'There is no way he should be a double-figure price' - Harry Wilson returns with four ante-post fancies for the weekend action

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