Free horseracing tips for Thursday, June 25 at Nottingham, Newcastle, Newmarket and Hamilton

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The Punt nap

Rusheen Boy (11.30 Nottingham)

Impressive when winning a match at Yarmouth last time and capable of defying a 5lb rise in the weights. The step up to 1m½f for the first time promises to suit.

Graeme Rodway

Rusheen Boy 11:30 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Joe Bradnam Tnr: Julia & Shelley Birkett

Handicappers' nap

Aalto (12.45 Newmarket)

His two best runs have come over Thursday's course and distance, winning the Bunbury Cup in 2024, and finishing runner-up in the race last year off a 7lb higher mark than today's. Travelled well before getting no run at York last time and rates the clear pick of the weights if on his A-game.

Paul Curtis

Aalto 12:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Ian Williams

Eyecatcher

Ancient Rome (3.47 Newcastle)

Didn't have a hard race on his reappearance at Newbury, and this seven-year-old son of War Front might appreciate getting back on the all-weather having won on Polytrack in France in 2023. He's fairly treated on the best of last year's form and Tom Marquand is back on board.

Steffan Edwards

Ancient Rome 15:47 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Charles Hills

Speed figures

Barleybrown (6.07 Newcastle)

On a long losing run, but took a step in the right direction last time out. He's clocked some good figures at the track in the past and is running off an attractive mark.

George Bonds

Barleybrown 18:07 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Ruth Carr

Dark horse

Reigning Profit (7.30 Hamilton)

Not beaten far at Hamilton and Pontefract recently (finished fourth, one and a quarter lengths behind the winner at the latter track on Sunday). Should not be dismissed.

Liam Watson

Reigning Profit 19:30 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: Ruth Carr

Newmarket nap

Etienne (10.45 Newmarket)

Richard Spencer's grey juvenile has been showing up well in his recent work on the watered gallop and is fancied to strike first time.

David Milnes

Etienne 10:45 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Richard Spencer

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

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