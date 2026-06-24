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Free horseracing tips for Thursday, June 25 at Nottingham, Newcastle, Newmarket and Hamilton
The Punt nap
Rusheen Boy (11.30 Nottingham)
Impressive when winning a match at Yarmouth last time and capable of defying a 5lb rise in the weights. The step up to 1m½f for the first time promises to suit.
Graeme Rodway
Handicappers' nap
Aalto (12.45 Newmarket)
His two best runs have come over Thursday's course and distance, winning the Bunbury Cup in 2024, and finishing runner-up in the race last year off a 7lb higher mark than today's. Travelled well before getting no run at York last time and rates the clear pick of the weights if on his A-game.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Ancient Rome (3.47 Newcastle)
Didn't have a hard race on his reappearance at Newbury, and this seven-year-old son of War Front might appreciate getting back on the all-weather having won on Polytrack in France in 2023. He's fairly treated on the best of last year's form and Tom Marquand is back on board.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Barleybrown (6.07 Newcastle)
On a long losing run, but took a step in the right direction last time out. He's clocked some good figures at the track in the past and is running off an attractive mark.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Reigning Profit (7.30 Hamilton)
Not beaten far at Hamilton and Pontefract recently (finished fourth, one and a quarter lengths behind the winner at the latter track on Sunday). Should not be dismissed.
Liam Watson
Newmarket nap
Etienne (10.45 Newmarket)
Richard Spencer's grey juvenile has been showing up well in his recent work on the watered gallop and is fancied to strike first time.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
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