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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Thursday, June 25 at Nottingham, Newcastle, Newmarket and Hamilton

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The Punt nap

Rusheen Boy (11.30 Nottingham)
Impressive when winning a match at Yarmouth last time and capable of defying a 5lb rise in the weights. The step up to 1m½f for the first time promises to suit.
Graeme Rodway 

Silk
Rusheen Boy11:30 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: Joe Bradnam Tnr: Julia & Shelley Birkett

Handicappers' nap

Aalto (12.45 Newmarket)
His two best runs have come over Thursday's course and distance, winning the Bunbury Cup in 2024, and finishing runner-up in the race last year off a 7lb higher mark than today's. Travelled well before getting no run at York last time and rates the clear pick of the weights if on his A-game.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Aalto12:45 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: Ian Williams

Eyecatcher

Ancient Rome (3.47 Newcastle)
Didn't have a hard race on his reappearance at Newbury, and this seven-year-old son of War Front might appreciate getting back on the all-weather having won on Polytrack in France in 2023. He's fairly treated on the best of last year's form and Tom Marquand is back on board.
Steffan Edwards

Silk
Ancient Rome15:47 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Charles Hills

Speed figures

Barleybrown (6.07 Newcastle)
On a long losing run, but took a step in the right direction last time out. He's clocked some good figures at the track in the past and is running off an attractive mark.
George Bonds

Silk
Barleybrown18:07 Newcastle (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Joanna Mason Tnr: Ruth Carr

Dark horse

Reigning Profit (7.30 Hamilton)
Not beaten far at Hamilton and Pontefract recently (finished fourth, one and a quarter lengths behind the winner at the latter track on Sunday). Should not be dismissed.
Liam Watson

Silk
Reigning Profit19:30 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Sam James Tnr: Ruth Carr

Newmarket nap

Etienne (10.45 Newmarket)
Richard Spencer's grey juvenile has been showing up well in his recent work on the watered gallop and is fancied to strike first time.
David Milnes

Silk
Etienne10:45 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: David Egan Tnr: Richard Spencer

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

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