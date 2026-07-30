Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 31 at Goodwood and Galway

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The Punt nap

Persian Spring (4.45 Goodwood)

Built on the promise of his debut fifth over the minimum trip when upped to 6f next time, travelling well and finding plenty to beat a couple of subsequent winners. His Norfolk run can be ignored and he's open to more improvement now handicapping over a more suitable trip.

Harry Wilson

Persian Spring 16:45 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Richard Hannon

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Handicappers' nap

Tribal Chief (3.00 Goodwood)

Solid sixth in this race last year and beat three subsequent winners over course and distance three weeks later. Needs things to fall right but undeniably well treated on that win on fast ground.

Paul Curtis

Tribal Chief 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: David Menuisier

Eyecatcher

Jp’s Express (7.40 Galway)

Came home strongly for third at Fairyhouse last time and the form was franked when the winner struck again next time. Now gets the addition of cheekpieces.

Harry March

Jp's Express 19:40 Galway View Racecard Jky: Wesley Joyce (3lb) Tnr: Michael Mulvany

Speed figures

Jakajaro (3.35 Goodwood)

Has been in great form this season and clocked a career high when fifth in the King Charles III at Royal Ascot. Proved he handled the track when third in last year's Stewards' Cup.

Craig Thake

Jakajaro 15:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: Robert Cowell

Dark horse

Classic (3.00 Goodwood)

Form of his win at Newbury in May has worked out very well. Better than the bare result on both subsequent starts and can outrun his odds granted better luck in running.

Jake Aldrich

Classic 15:00 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing

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