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Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 31 at Goodwood and Galway
The Punt nap
Persian Spring (4.45 Goodwood)
Built on the promise of his debut fifth over the minimum trip when upped to 6f next time, travelling well and finding plenty to beat a couple of subsequent winners. His Norfolk run can be ignored and he's open to more improvement now handicapping over a more suitable trip.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Tribal Chief (3.00 Goodwood)
Solid sixth in this race last year and beat three subsequent winners over course and distance three weeks later. Needs things to fall right but undeniably well treated on that win on fast ground.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Jp’s Express (7.40 Galway)
Came home strongly for third at Fairyhouse last time and the form was franked when the winner struck again next time. Now gets the addition of cheekpieces.
Harry March
Speed figures
Jakajaro (3.35 Goodwood)
Has been in great form this season and clocked a career high when fifth in the King Charles III at Royal Ascot. Proved he handled the track when third in last year's Stewards' Cup.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Classic (3.00 Goodwood)
Form of his win at Newbury in May has worked out very well. Better than the bare result on both subsequent starts and can outrun his odds granted better luck in running.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: punting pointers for Friday's racing
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- Free horseracing tips for Thursday, July 30 at Goodwood
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, July 29 at Galway and Goodwood
- Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 28 at Goodwood and Galway
- Free horse racing tips for Monday, July 27 at Ripon, Southwell and Windsor
- Free horse racing tips for Sunday, July 26 at at Pontefract and Uttoxeter
- Betway Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £40 in free bets for day three
- Claim £40 in Kwiff free bets for the Nassau Stakes at Glorious Goodwood
- Glorious Goodwood betting offer: get £20 in free bets with Tote for Thursday
- Glorious Goodwood free bets: get £500+ in bookmaker betting offers for day three
- Back the Nassau Stakes with William Hill's £30 free bet offer