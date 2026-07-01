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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Thursday, July 2 at Kempton, Newbury, Nottingham and Yarmouth

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The Punt nap

Ziggy Starshine (2.00 Nottingham)

Shaped as if needing further when rallying for second at Wetherby last month, giving weight to a smart newcomer. This extra half-furlong should help now she is handicapping off a workable mark.
Graeme Rodway

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Handicappers' nap

Undercover Affair (3.00 Nottingham)

Has been given a generous opening mark given his Racing Post Ratings and Topspeed figures. Front-runners also do well at this course.
Ainsley Scorah

Silk
Undercover Affair15:00 Nottingham
View Racecard
Jky: J F Egan Tnr: David Evans

Eyecatcher

Gravastar (6.50 Newbury)

Richard Hannon's juvenile was notably green on her debut at Goodwood, but the penny dropped late on and she could leave that form well behind.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Gravastar18:50 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Sean Levey Tnr: Richard Hannon

Speed figures

Yaa Min (7.43 Kempton)

Recorded a fair effort on the clock when a non-staying third here recently and should welcome the return to 1m4f, a trip he has twice won over.
Craig Thake

Silk
Yaa Min19:43 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Hayley Burton

Dark horse

Man Of Desert (4.15 Yarmouth) 

Disappointed over further last time, but had previously caught the eye at Kempton. Could go well back at a mile with his mark easing.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Man Of Desert16:15 Yarmouth
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Chris Dwyer

Newmarket nap

Agnes Hathaway (6.03 Kempton)

Michael Bell's youngster could be well treated in her first nursery and has pleased on Warren Hill of late.
David Milnes

Silk
Agnes Hathaway18:03 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Michael Bell

Read more:

Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Limerick   

Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool   

Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples    

'He looks set for a big run' - Denis Harney with three tips across Thursday's cards   

'A Group horse in a handicap' - Tom Segal has 20-1 and 16-1 tips for the John Smith's Cup  

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