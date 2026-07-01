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Free horseracing tips for Thursday, July 2 at Kempton, Newbury, Nottingham and Yarmouth
The Punt nap
Ziggy Starshine (2.00 Nottingham)
Shaped as if needing further when rallying for second at Wetherby last month, giving weight to a smart newcomer. This extra half-furlong should help now she is handicapping off a workable mark.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Undercover Affair (3.00 Nottingham)
Has been given a generous opening mark given his Racing Post Ratings and Topspeed figures. Front-runners also do well at this course.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Gravastar (6.50 Newbury)
Richard Hannon's juvenile was notably green on her debut at Goodwood, but the penny dropped late on and she could leave that form well behind.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Yaa Min (7.43 Kempton)
Recorded a fair effort on the clock when a non-staying third here recently and should welcome the return to 1m4f, a trip he has twice won over.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Man Of Desert (4.15 Yarmouth)
Disappointed over further last time, but had previously caught the eye at Kempton. Could go well back at a mile with his mark easing.
Jake Aldrich
Newmarket nap
Agnes Hathaway (6.03 Kempton)
Michael Bell's youngster could be well treated in her first nursery and has pleased on Warren Hill of late.
David Milnes
Read more:
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Limerick
Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
'He looks set for a big run' - Denis Harney with three tips across Thursday's cards
'A Group horse in a handicap' - Tom Segal has 20-1 and 16-1 tips for the John Smith's Cup
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- Free horseracing tips for Sunday, June 28 at the Curragh and Wolverhampton
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- Harry Kane betting offer: get 40-1 for a shot in England vs DR Congo
- England World Cup betting offers: get 50-1 for a goal and 40-1 on a Harry Kane shot
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- William Hill are offering Evs on Harry Kane to score against DR Congo – plus bet £10 get £30 in free bets