Free horseracing tips for Thursday, July 16 at Chepstow, Killarney and Hamilton

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The Punt nap

Kilt (7.20 Killarney)

Can race keenly and probably did too much soon when fourth at Wexford last time, losing two places near the finish. Should go well again, especially if settling better.

Graeme Rodway

Kilt 19:20 Killarney View Racecard Jky: Shane O'Callaghan (3lb) Tnr: P J Rothwell

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Handicappers' nap

Jannas Journey (4.00 Hamilton)

A prolific winner last year, this mare looked back in top form at Carlisle last time when doing well to win from off the pace. She remains well treated on her peak form and can follow up.

Paul Curtis

Jannas Journey 16:00 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Lauren Young (5lb) Tnr: Jim Goldie

Eyecatcher

River Edge (2.40 Chepstow)

Christopher Mason's charge showed bright pace over course and distance on his first run for two years recently, and is well drawn to make a winning handicap debut.

Richard Lowther

River Edge 14:40 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Rose Dawes Tnr: Christopher Mason

Speed figures

Tarlac (4.35 Hamilton)

Having dropped to an appealing mark after a winless spell, he showed signs of improvement last time out. His best speed figures have come over this course and distance in the past, and he is worth another shot here.

George Bonds

Tarlac 16:35 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Sam James Tnr: Katie Scott

Dark horse

Connie's Rose (5.00 Chepstow)

Seven-time course winner. Ran poorly last time out at Salisbury but produced a good second here on penultimate start. Has the potential to bounce back.

Dominic Walton

Connie's Rose 17:00 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Grace Harris

Newmarket nap

English Oak (3.25 Hamilton)

Did not fare badly from a low draw at Royal Ascot last time and has since worked nicely on the watered gallop.

David Milnes

English Oak 15:25 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Jack Nicholls (5lb) Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

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Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

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