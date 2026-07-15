- More
Free horseracing tips for Thursday, July 16 at Chepstow, Killarney and Hamilton
The Punt nap
Kilt (7.20 Killarney)
Can race keenly and probably did too much soon when fourth at Wexford last time, losing two places near the finish. Should go well again, especially if settling better.
Graeme Rodway
Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets
- Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
Handicappers' nap
Jannas Journey (4.00 Hamilton)
A prolific winner last year, this mare looked back in top form at Carlisle last time when doing well to win from off the pace. She remains well treated on her peak form and can follow up.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
River Edge (2.40 Chepstow)
Christopher Mason's charge showed bright pace over course and distance on his first run for two years recently, and is well drawn to make a winning handicap debut.
Richard Lowther
Speed figures
Tarlac (4.35 Hamilton)
Having dropped to an appealing mark after a winless spell, he showed signs of improvement last time out. His best speed figures have come over this course and distance in the past, and he is worth another shot here.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Connie's Rose (5.00 Chepstow)
Seven-time course winner. Ran poorly last time out at Salisbury but produced a good second here on penultimate start. Has the potential to bounce back.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
English Oak (3.25 Hamilton)
Did not fare badly from a low draw at Royal Ascot last time and has since worked nicely on the watered gallop.
David Milnes
Read more...
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, July 15 at Bath, Catterick, Uttoxeter and Yarmouth
- Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 14 at Beverley, Killarney, Leicester and Wolverhampton
- Free horseracing tips for Monday, July 13 at Ayr, Lingfield and Windsor
- Free horseracing tips for Sunday, July 12 at Dundalk, Perth, Sligo and Stratford
- Free horseracing tips for Saturday, July 11 at Ascot, Chester, Newmarket and York
- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: Back England to lift trophy at boosted 66-1
- World Cup free bets: Get £30 in free bets with Betfair for England vs Argentina
- England vs Argentina offer: BOYLE Sports £40 free bets plus Kane and Messi Epic Boost
- Paddy Power England vs Argentina World Cup betting offer: bet £5 and get £30 in free bets
- Sky Bet World Cup offer for England vs Argentina: claim £30 in free bets
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, July 15 at Bath, Catterick, Uttoxeter and Yarmouth
- Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 14 at Beverley, Killarney, Leicester and Wolverhampton
- Free horseracing tips for Monday, July 13 at Ayr, Lingfield and Windsor
- Free horseracing tips for Sunday, July 12 at Dundalk, Perth, Sligo and Stratford
- Free horseracing tips for Saturday, July 11 at Ascot, Chester, Newmarket and York
- Ladbrokes World Cup offer: Back England to lift trophy at boosted 66-1
- World Cup free bets: Get £30 in free bets with Betfair for England vs Argentina
- England vs Argentina offer: BOYLE Sports £40 free bets plus Kane and Messi Epic Boost
- Paddy Power England vs Argentina World Cup betting offer: bet £5 and get £30 in free bets
- Sky Bet World Cup offer for England vs Argentina: claim £30 in free bets