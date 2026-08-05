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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Thursday, August 6 at Brighton, Leopardstown, Newmarket and Southwell

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The Punt nap

Miss Mambo (5.04 Southwell)

Showed her best form for a while when sixth over 1m1½f at Wolverhampton last time. She was lit up by first-time blinkers that day and could be better over a mile.
Graeme Rodway

Silk
Miss Mambo17:04 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Callan Tnr: Gay Kelleway

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Handicappers' nap

Silver Trumpet(5.30 Brighton) 

Raised 2lb for winning a similar race at Epsom last month but he is still 4lb below his season-opening mark. Boasts a solid record at this level and this first visit to Brighton could prove right up his street.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Silver Trumpet17:30 Brighton
View Racecard
Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Eyecatcher

Here Comes Louie(5.34 Southwell) 

Roger Fell's three-year-old was beaten a short head at Thirsk having met trouble in a large field and can make amends back in a handicap.
Richard Lowther

Silk
Here Comes Louie17:34 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Roger Fell

Speed figures

Ethical Diamond(6.35 Leopardstown) 

Breeders' Cup Turf winner who will appreciate the drop in class after competing against some of the best horses in training at Meydan (clocked big speed figure) and Royal Ascot.
Craig Thake

Silk
Ethical Diamond18:35 Leopardstown
View Racecard
Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: W P Mullins

Dark horse

Jesse Luc (7.51 Southwell)

Can be forgiven a poor recent run after not having the best luck in running and this course-and-distance winner looks interesting off a reduced mark.
Dominic Walton

Silk
Jesse Luc19:51 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Mike Murphy

Newmarket nap

Fast Performer(3.30 Newmarket) 

Ran a decent race on his debut at Nottingham for William Haggas and is fancied to handle the track.
David Milnes

Silk
Fast Performer15:30 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

Read more...

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Sandown   

Sandown Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool   

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