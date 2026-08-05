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Free horseracing tips for Thursday, August 6 at Brighton, Leopardstown, Newmarket and Southwell
The Punt nap
Miss Mambo (5.04 Southwell)
Showed her best form for a while when sixth over 1m1½f at Wolverhampton last time. She was lit up by first-time blinkers that day and could be better over a mile.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Silver Trumpet(5.30 Brighton)
Raised 2lb for winning a similar race at Epsom last month but he is still 4lb below his season-opening mark. Boasts a solid record at this level and this first visit to Brighton could prove right up his street.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Here Comes Louie(5.34 Southwell)
Roger Fell's three-year-old was beaten a short head at Thirsk having met trouble in a large field and can make amends back in a handicap.
Richard Lowther
Speed figures
Ethical Diamond(6.35 Leopardstown)
Breeders' Cup Turf winner who will appreciate the drop in class after competing against some of the best horses in training at Meydan (clocked big speed figure) and Royal Ascot.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Jesse Luc (7.51 Southwell)
Can be forgiven a poor recent run after not having the best luck in running and this course-and-distance winner looks interesting off a reduced mark.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Fast Performer(3.30 Newmarket)
Ran a decent race on his debut at Nottingham for William Haggas and is fancied to handle the track.
David Milnes
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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