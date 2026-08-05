Free horseracing tips for Thursday, August 6 at Brighton, Leopardstown, Newmarket and Southwell

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The Punt nap

Miss Mambo (5.04 Southwell)

Showed her best form for a while when sixth over 1m1½f at Wolverhampton last time. She was lit up by first-time blinkers that day and could be better over a mile.

Graeme Rodway

Miss Mambo 17:04 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Callan Tnr: Gay Kelleway

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Handicappers' nap

Silver Trumpet (5.30 Brighton)

Raised 2lb for winning a similar race at Epsom last month but he is still 4lb below his season-opening mark. Boasts a solid record at this level and this first visit to Brighton could prove right up his street.

Paul Curtis

Silver Trumpet 17:30 Brighton View Racecard Jky: Charles Bishop Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

Eyecatcher

Here Comes Louie (5.34 Southwell)

Roger Fell's three-year-old was beaten a short head at Thirsk having met trouble in a large field and can make amends back in a handicap.

Richard Lowther

Here Comes Louie 17:34 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Kevin Stott Tnr: Roger Fell

Speed figures

Ethical Diamond (6.35 Leopardstown)

Breeders' Cup Turf winner who will appreciate the drop in class after competing against some of the best horses in training at Meydan (clocked big speed figure) and Royal Ascot.

Craig Thake

Ethical Diamond 18:35 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: W P Mullins

Dark horse

Jesse Luc (7.51 Southwell)

Can be forgiven a poor recent run after not having the best luck in running and this course-and-distance winner looks interesting off a reduced mark.

Dominic Walton

Jesse Luc 19:51 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Mike Murphy

Newmarket nap

Fast Performer (3.30 Newmarket)

Ran a decent race on his debut at Nottingham for William Haggas and is fancied to handle the track.

David Milnes

Fast Performer 15:30 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

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