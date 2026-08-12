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Free horseracing tips for Thursday, August 13 at Beverley, Lingfield, Tramore and Windsor
The Punt nap
Double Power (7.48 Tramore)
Ran well for a long way at Wexford last time and might be capable of even better now, having been dropped 2lb in the weights.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Mythological Star (8.11 Windsor)
Finished strongly once finding daylight to score over 1m2f here on Monday evening, supplementing last week's Ffos Las win on his handicap debut. Escapes an additional penalty for this week's win in an apprentice race, and there should be more to come.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Knights Gold (6.41 Windsor)
Tom Ward’s new recruit was trapped on the rail at a crucial stage at Chester last time. He has slipped to a dangerous mark and can make a winning stable debut.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Ingleby Archie (3.45 Beverley)
Still well handicapped on early 2025 form and has a win and two places to his name over this course and distance.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
May Encounter (6.11 Windsor)
Yet to score in ten starts, but has shown that sequence may be finally about to end. Stumbled early and did not get a clear run last time at Salisbury and dropped another 2lb after that. If able to settle, she should go close.
Tom Gibbings
Newmarket nap
Dove Tale (7.28 Lingfield)
An encouraging third at Kempton last week for John and Thady Gosden and has come out of that in great shape.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
Read more...
Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Windsor Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Windsor
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