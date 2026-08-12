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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Thursday, August 13 at Beverley, Lingfield, Tramore and Windsor

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The Punt nap

Double Power (7.48 Tramore)

Ran well for a long way at Wexford last time and might be capable of even better now, having been dropped 2lb in the weights.
Graeme Rodway 

Silk
Double Power19:48 Tramore
View Racecard
Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Ian Patrick Donoghue

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Handicappers' nap

Mythological Star (8.11 Windsor)

Finished strongly once finding daylight to score over 1m2f here on Monday evening, supplementing last week's Ffos Las win on his handicap debut. Escapes an additional penalty for this week's win in an apprentice race, and there should be more to come.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Mythological Star20:11 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Eyecatcher

Knights Gold (6.41 Windsor)

Tom Ward’s new recruit was trapped on the rail at a crucial stage at Chester last time. He has slipped to a dangerous mark and can make a winning stable debut.
Richard Russell

Silk
Knights Gold18:41 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Tom Ward

Speed figures

Ingleby Archie (3.45 Beverley)

Still well handicapped on early 2025 form and has a win and two places to his name over this course and distance.
Craig Thake

Silk
Ingleby Archie15:45 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Garritty Tnr: Adrian Nicholls

Dark horse

May Encounter (6.11 Windsor)

Yet to score in ten starts, but has shown that sequence may be finally about to end. Stumbled early and did not get a clear run last time at Salisbury and dropped another 2lb after that. If able to settle, she should go close.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
May Encounter18:11 Windsor
View Racecard
Jky: Nicola Currie Tnr: Henry Candy

Newmarket nap

Dove Tale (7.28 Lingfield)

An encouraging third at Kempton last week for John and Thady Gosden and has come out of that in great shape.
David Milnes 

Silk
Dove Tale19:28 Lingfield (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing 

Read more...

Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples   

Windsor Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool   

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Windsor  

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