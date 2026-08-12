Free horseracing tips for Thursday, August 13 at Beverley, Lingfield, Tramore and Windsor

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The Punt nap

Double Power (7.48 Tramore)

Ran well for a long way at Wexford last time and might be capable of even better now, having been dropped 2lb in the weights.

Graeme Rodway

Double Power 19:48 Tramore View Racecard Jky: Keith Donoghue Tnr: Ian Patrick Donoghue

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Handicappers' nap

Mythological Star (8.11 Windsor)

Finished strongly once finding daylight to score over 1m2f here on Monday evening, supplementing last week's Ffos Las win on his handicap debut. Escapes an additional penalty for this week's win in an apprentice race, and there should be more to come.

Paul Curtis

Mythological Star 20:11 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Daniel & Claire Kubler

Eyecatcher

Knights Gold (6.41 Windsor)

Tom Ward’s new recruit was trapped on the rail at a crucial stage at Chester last time. He has slipped to a dangerous mark and can make a winning stable debut.

Richard Russell

Knights Gold 18:41 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: Tom Ward

Speed figures

Ingleby Archie (3.45 Beverley)

Still well handicapped on early 2025 form and has a win and two places to his name over this course and distance.

Craig Thake

Ingleby Archie 15:45 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Jack Garritty Tnr: Adrian Nicholls

Dark horse

May Encounter (6.11 Windsor)

Yet to score in ten starts, but has shown that sequence may be finally about to end. Stumbled early and did not get a clear run last time at Salisbury and dropped another 2lb after that. If able to settle, she should go close.

Tom Gibbings

May Encounter 18:11 Windsor View Racecard Jky: Nicola Currie Tnr: Henry Candy

Newmarket nap

Dove Tale (7.28 Lingfield)

An encouraging third at Kempton last week for John and Thady Gosden and has come out of that in great shape.

David Milnes

Dove Tale 19:28 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

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Six of the best for Thursday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples

Windsor Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Windsor

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