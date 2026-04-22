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Free horseracing tips for Thursday, April 23 at Perth, Warwick and Southwell
Handicappers' nap
Fouroneohfever (4.10 Perth)
Took a big step forward when winning easily on his handicap debut at Ludlow last month and, although raised 9lb for that success, this 93-rated performer on the Flat remains open to plenty of improvement over hurdles.
Steve Mason
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The Punt nap
Theonewedreamof (3.00 Warwick)
Relished a first crack at a staying trip when winning comfortably at Exeter in November. Bounced back from a couple of defeats on soft ground when third at Leicester last time and should benefit from going back up in distance.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Fouroneohfever (4.10 Perth)
Successful handicap debut over hurdles last time and still looks well treated on his Flat form, particularly with 7lb claimer Elliott England taking over in the saddle.
Henry Thorner
Speed figures
Uptown Harry (5.15 Perth)
Has been in good form, including a respectable fourth at Carlisle last time when up in grade. Has achieved a good speed figure off this mark in the past and can go well again.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Rogue Desire (7.30 Southwell)
Good third on Salisbury debut last August and should be able to improve on lesser effort on her reappearance three weeks ago.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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