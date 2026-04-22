Free horseracing tips for Thursday, April 23 at Perth, Warwick and Southwell

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Handicappers' nap

Fouroneohfever (4.10 Perth)

Took a big step forward when winning easily on his handicap debut at Ludlow last month and, although raised 9lb for that success, this 93-rated performer on the Flat remains open to plenty of improvement over hurdles.

Steve Mason

Fouroneohfever 16:10 Perth View Racecard Jky: Elliott England (7lb) Tnr: Ben Pauling

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The Punt nap

Theonewedreamof (3.00 Warwick)

Relished a first crack at a staying trip when winning comfortably at Exeter in November. Bounced back from a couple of defeats on soft ground when third at Leicester last time and should benefit from going back up in distance.

Harry Wilson

Theonewedreamof 15:00 Warwick View Racecard Jky: Harry Skelton Tnr: Dan Skelton

Eyecatcher

Fouroneohfever (4.10 Perth)

Successful handicap debut over hurdles last time and still looks well treated on his Flat form, particularly with 7lb claimer Elliott England taking over in the saddle.

Henry Thorner

Fouroneohfever 16:10 Perth View Racecard Jky: Elliott England (7lb) Tnr: Ben Pauling

Speed figures

Uptown Harry (5.15 Perth)

Has been in good form, including a respectable fourth at Carlisle last time when up in grade. Has achieved a good speed figure off this mark in the past and can go well again.

George Bonds

Uptown Harry 17:15 Perth View Racecard Jky: Charlie Maggs Tnr: Jane Walton

Dark horse

Rogue Desire (7.30 Southwell)

Good third on Salisbury debut last August and should be able to improve on lesser effort on her reappearance three weeks ago.

Liam Watson

Rogue Desire 19:30 Southwell (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Jack Jones

Signposts: punting pointers for Thursday's racing

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