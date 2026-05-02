Free horseracing tips for Sunday May 3 at Newmarket, Salisbury and Hamilton

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The Punt nap

Goblet Of Fire (2.55 Newmarket)

Shaped as though he'd benefit from a stiffer test of stamina when a rallying fifth in a good 1m4f handicap at Kempton three weeks ago. He's just 3lb higher than when chasing home subsequent Listed winner Miss Alpilles in a 1m6f handicap at Goodwood in August and is a big player off a low weight.

Harry Wilson

Goblet Of Fire 14:55 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Saffie Osborne Tnr: Nicky Henderson

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Eyecatcher

Passerine (2.00 Salisbury)

The Richard Hannon-trained filly should be much sharper for her debut at Bath last month when she ran green but finished strongly.

Richard Lowther

Passerine 14:00 Salisbury View Racecard Jky: Alec Voikhansky Tnr: Richard Hannon

Handicappers' nap

Cosmic Clarets (4.25 Hamilton)

Bounced back to form after a 201-day break with a likeable second at Newcastle. He was sent off favourite and shaped as though he will come on again for the run. His back-form suggests he's nicely handicapped.

Ainsley Scorah

Cosmic Clarets 16:25 Hamilton View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Richard & Peter Fahey

Speed figures

True Love (3.35 Newmarket)

She achieved her best Topspeed figure when winning the Cheveley Park Stakes here in September. She stepped up in trip well on her seasonal reappearance last time out and can continue to improve.

George Bonds

True Love 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

Newmarket nap

Efsixteen (4.10 Newmarket)

Posted an excellent breeze on the adjoining watered gallop at the Craven meeting and is fancied to shine on her debut for George Scott.

David Milnes

Efsixteen 16:10 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: George Scott

Dark horse

Many Men (2.55 Newmarket)

Showed great progress last season, winning three times and going down by just a nose in the Melrose at York in August. Looked like he needed the run when returning at Musselburgh over Easter and he should be suited by today's quicker ground.

Rob Sutton

Many Men 14:55 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Pat Cosgrave Tnr: Jim Boyle

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

Read more:

Newmarket Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £150,000 guaranteed pool

'This may come too soon for Precise' - Tom Segal is taking on the 1,000 Guineas favourite at Newmarket on Sunday

'He appears very well-handicapped' - Conor Fennelly's best bets at Cork on Sunday

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