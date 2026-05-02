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Free horseracing tips for Sunday May 3 at Newmarket, Salisbury and Hamilton
The Punt nap
Goblet Of Fire (2.55 Newmarket)
Shaped as though he'd benefit from a stiffer test of stamina when a rallying fifth in a good 1m4f handicap at Kempton three weeks ago. He's just 3lb higher than when chasing home subsequent Listed winner Miss Alpilles in a 1m6f handicap at Goodwood in August and is a big player off a low weight.
Harry Wilson
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Eyecatcher
Passerine (2.00 Salisbury)
The Richard Hannon-trained filly should be much sharper for her debut at Bath last month when she ran green but finished strongly.
Richard Lowther
Handicappers' nap
Cosmic Clarets (4.25 Hamilton)
Bounced back to form after a 201-day break with a likeable second at Newcastle. He was sent off favourite and shaped as though he will come on again for the run. His back-form suggests he's nicely handicapped.
Ainsley Scorah
Speed figures
True Love (3.35 Newmarket)
She achieved her best Topspeed figure when winning the Cheveley Park Stakes here in September. She stepped up in trip well on her seasonal reappearance last time out and can continue to improve.
George Bonds
Newmarket nap
Efsixteen (4.10 Newmarket)
Posted an excellent breeze on the adjoining watered gallop at the Craven meeting and is fancied to shine on her debut for George Scott.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Many Men (2.55 Newmarket)
Showed great progress last season, winning three times and going down by just a nose in the Melrose at York in August. Looked like he needed the run when returning at Musselburgh over Easter and he should be suited by today's quicker ground.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Read more:
Newmarket Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
'This may come too soon for Precise' - Tom Segal is taking on the 1,000 Guineas favourite at Newmarket on Sunday
'He appears very well-handicapped' - Conor Fennelly's best bets at Cork on Sunday
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