Free horseracing tips for Sunday, May 24 at Fontwell, Kelso and Uttoxeter

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The Punt nap

Vocito (4.37 Uttoxeter)

Enjoyed a pipe-opener in a better race on his reappearance last month and is now 2lb lower than when winning over this course and distance last year. He can take advantage of this drop in class with Sean Bowen taking over in the saddle.

Harry Wilson

Vocito 16:37 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

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Handicappers' nap

Miss Goldfire (3.45 Fontwell)

Back to form when scoring over course and distance earlier this month and, with regular pilot Ciaran O'Shea able to claim his full 7lb allowance, she still looks well treated on the pick of her form from this time last year.

Steve Mason

Miss Goldfire 15:45 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Ciaran O'Shea (7lb) Tnr: Harry Fry

Eyecatcher

Chartwell Jock (2:35 Fontwell)

Seamus Mullins’ hurdler posted a handicap debut full of promise when third at Plumpton last time. There’s more to come and a first win over hurdles is in the offing.

Richard Russell

Chartwell Jock 14:35 Fontwell View Racecard Jky: Daniel Sansom (3lb) Tnr: Seamus Mullins

Speed figures

Percy Shelley (3.28 Uttoxeter)

Has clocked a couple of decent speed figures, including when third at Plumpton on his last hurdle start, and looks more than capable of winning a handicap off this mark.

Craig Thake

Percy Shelley 15:28 Uttoxeter View Racecard Jky: Jonathan Burke Tnr: James Owen

Dark horse

Chapel Green (4.12 Kelso)

Won over course and distance off a 6lb higher mark last September. Has struggled for form since, but showed much more on his latest start. The step up in trip on a sound surface could be the key to a revival.

Tom Gibbings

Chapel Green 16:12 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Alan Doyle (3lb) Tnr: Lucinda Russell & Michael Scudamore

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

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