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Free horseracing tips for Sunday, May 24 at Fontwell, Kelso and Uttoxeter
The Punt nap
Vocito (4.37 Uttoxeter)
Enjoyed a pipe-opener in a better race on his reappearance last month and is now 2lb lower than when winning over this course and distance last year. He can take advantage of this drop in class with Sean Bowen taking over in the saddle.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Miss Goldfire (3.45 Fontwell)
Back to form when scoring over course and distance earlier this month and, with regular pilot Ciaran O'Shea able to claim his full 7lb allowance, she still looks well treated on the pick of her form from this time last year.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Chartwell Jock (2:35 Fontwell)
Seamus Mullins’ hurdler posted a handicap debut full of promise when third at Plumpton last time. There’s more to come and a first win over hurdles is in the offing.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Percy Shelley (3.28 Uttoxeter)
Has clocked a couple of decent speed figures, including when third at Plumpton on his last hurdle start, and looks more than capable of winning a handicap off this mark.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Chapel Green (4.12 Kelso)
Won over course and distance off a 6lb higher mark last September. Has struggled for form since, but showed much more on his latest start. The step up in trip on a sound surface could be the key to a revival.
Tom Gibbings
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
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