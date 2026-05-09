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Free horseracing tips for Sunday, May 10 at Cork, Leopardstown and Ludlow
Handicappers' nap
Regal Renaissance (4.37 Ludlow)
Despite being nudged up a couple of pounds for a good run at Stratford, this Henry Daly-trained course regular remains on an attractive mark and this looks a nice opportunity for her to gain an overdue success.
Steve Mason
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Law Of Supply (3.27 Ludlow)
Tom Bellamy gave this eight-year-old a lovely confidence-boosting ride last time after falling on his previous start. The chaser is a big player to pay that kindness back.
Richard Russell
The Punt nap
Under Cover (3.15 Cork)
Ran well for a long way in a race at Cork that has produced four subsequent winners, fading only late into fifth. He is capable of better off a 1lb lower mark for in-form trainer Anthony McCann and 5lb claimer James Smith.
Graeme Rodway
Speed figures
Alcantor (3.05 Leopardstown)
Top-class when trained in France by Andre Fabre, as demonstrated when fourth in the Prix du Moulin, so should be capable of landing this Listed contest.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Mississippi River (3.05 Leopardstown)
Plenty to find on official figures but improved steadily last season and returned with a fine effort behind stablemate The Lion In Winter. Needs to step forward but stable has started to click into gear and not easily dismissed.
Tom Gibbings
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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