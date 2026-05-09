Free horseracing tips for Sunday, May 10 at Cork, Leopardstown and Ludlow

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Handicappers' nap

Regal Renaissance (4.37 Ludlow)

Despite being nudged up a couple of pounds for a good run at Stratford, this Henry Daly-trained course regular remains on an attractive mark and this looks a nice opportunity for her to gain an overdue success.

Steve Mason

Regal Renaissance 16:37 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Sam Twiston-Davies Tnr: Henry Daly

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Eyecatcher

Law Of Supply (3.27 Ludlow)

Tom Bellamy gave this eight-year-old a lovely confidence-boosting ride last time after falling on his previous start. The chaser is a big player to pay that kindness back.

Richard Russell

Law Of Supply 15:27 Ludlow View Racecard Jky: Tom Bellamy Tnr: Kim Bailey & Mat Nicholls

The Punt nap

Under Cover (3.15 Cork)

Ran well for a long way in a race at Cork that has produced four subsequent winners, fading only late into fifth. He is capable of better off a 1lb lower mark for in-form trainer Anthony McCann and 5lb claimer James Smith.

Graeme Rodway

Under Cover 15:15 Cork View Racecard Jky: James Smith (5lb) Tnr: Anthony McCann

Speed figures

Alcantor (3.05 Leopardstown)

Top-class when trained in France by Andre Fabre, as demonstrated when fourth in the Prix du Moulin, so should be capable of landing this Listed contest.

Craig Thake

Alcantor 15:05 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Dylan Browne McMonagle Tnr: Joseph Patrick O'Brien

Dark horse

Mississippi River (3.05 Leopardstown)

Plenty to find on official figures but improved steadily last season and returned with a fine effort behind stablemate The Lion In Winter. Needs to step forward but stable has started to click into gear and not easily dismissed.

Tom Gibbings

Mississippi River 15:05 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: A P O'Brien

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