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Free horseracing tips for Sunday, June 28 at the Curragh and Wolverhampton
The Punt nap
King Of Earth (5.15 Curragh)
Well-bred sort who bumped into some useful prospects before getting off the mark at the fourth attempt in a 1m½f maiden at Wolverhampton last time. His neck second to the now 92-rated Langstone in April reads well and this longer trip could bring about more improvement on his handicap debut.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Faeberon (2.37 Wolverhampton)
Well-bred three-year-old who pulled clear of the rest when third on his handicap debut at Thirsk last month. Well backed on that occasion, he's only 1lb higher and looks capable of better.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Eljowhary (2.37 Wolverhampton)
The Roger Varian-trained three-year-old has shown ability in each of his three starts in maiden/novice company, including when catching the eye at Windsor last time. He's bred to improve for this step up in trip on his handicap debut.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Tokenomics (3.55 Curragh)
Took a step in the right direction at Leopardstown last time when clocking his highest speed figure. Quick ground would be a positive and he can build on his good form.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Pearly Squirrel (5.37 Wolverhampton)
Course and distance winner who ran a respectable fifth last time out here despite not getting a clear run. Ran a good third on her penultimate start at Newbury. A drop in class here could see her go close again.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Faeberon (2.37 Wolverhampton)
Has shown some promise on the watered gallop lately and is down to a mark that he could be effective off for Simon and Ed Crisford.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
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