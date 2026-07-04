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Free horseracing tips for Sunday, July 5 at Ayr and Southwell
The Punt nap
Pickersgill (3.05 Southwell)
Should be much happier back on the all-weather after two runs on ground that was too quick. She was a comfortable winner on her sole start over course and distance in April and doesn't look badly treated off just 4lb higher for the in-form Iain Jardine.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Kylian (4.15 Southwell)
Robert Cowell’s sprinter has dropped 8lb since March and is consequently down in class. Ran better than the bare form implies last time at Newcastle where he was drawn on the wrong side and found trouble after travelling strongly.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Celeborn(5.00 Ayr)
George Boughey’s gelding couldn’t get over to the favoured near rail at Epsom last month where he was also hampered when plugging on up the centre of the track. He's much better than he showed that day.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Cloud King (4.15 Southwell)
Has a couple of decent speed figures to his name over this course and distance plus winning form after an absence, so decent claims on his seasonal reappearance.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Salam Dubawi (5.00 Ayr)
Couldn’t land a blow in a competitive contest at Redcar, but was impressive when winning on penultimate start. Should go close now, eased in grade.
Newmarket nap
Boatswain (5.55 Southwell)
Likes the all-weather and has gone the right way since his seventh in a smart race at Ayr for Simon and Ed Crisford.
David Milnes
Read more:
Southwell Placepot tips: Tom Segal with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
Tom Segal tipped a well backed 2-1 winner on Saturday and thinks there could be a big upset over Calandagan on Sunday
'He’s told me he’s ready' - Francis Graffard hopeful Calandagan can put Epsom blip behind him in Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud
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