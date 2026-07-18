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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Sunday, July 19 at the Curragh and Redcar

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Handicappers' nap

Rajapour (3.33 Redcar)

Has shaped better than the bare form a few times since the cheekpieces went on in late April. Weighted to win off this career low mark if things fall right for him.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Rajapour15:33 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Mark Winn Tnr: David O'Meara
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The Punt nap

Titainium (3.33 Redcar)

Expected to take a big step forward from last month's return on unsuitably soft ground and should relish the return to Redcar, where his form figures on good ground or faster read 2122. He's 2lb below his last winning mark and could get an easy time of it on the lead.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Titainium15:33 Redcar
View Racecard
Jky: Oliver Stammers Tnr: Grant Tuer

Eyecatcher

Lucy's Promise (5.00 Curragh)

This Ado McGuinness-trained juvenile was putting in some good late work when sixth of 17 at Roscommon last week and makes her nursery debut off a potentially lenient mark.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Lucy's Promise17:00 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Adrian McGuinness

Speed figures

Power Blue (3.15 Curragh)

Has clocked big speed figures in defeat in two Guineas and a St James's Palace and can return to winning ways over this shorter trip in less lofty company.
Craig Thake

Silk
Power Blue15:15 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Robson De Aguiar

Dark horse

Happy Pharoah (4.25 Curragh)

Takes another step up in grade here but he produced a career-best behind Scandinavia last time and remains open to further improvement for his in-form yard.
Jake Aldrich

Silk
Happy Pharoah16:25 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Harnett Tnr: Donnacha Aidan O'Brien

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing 

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