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Free horseracing tips for Sunday, July 19 at the Curragh and Redcar
Handicappers' nap
Rajapour (3.33 Redcar)
Has shaped better than the bare form a few times since the cheekpieces went on in late April. Weighted to win off this career low mark if things fall right for him.
Paul Curtis
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The Punt nap
Titainium (3.33 Redcar)
Expected to take a big step forward from last month's return on unsuitably soft ground and should relish the return to Redcar, where his form figures on good ground or faster read 2122. He's 2lb below his last winning mark and could get an easy time of it on the lead.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Lucy's Promise (5.00 Curragh)
This Ado McGuinness-trained juvenile was putting in some good late work when sixth of 17 at Roscommon last week and makes her nursery debut off a potentially lenient mark.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Power Blue (3.15 Curragh)
Has clocked big speed figures in defeat in two Guineas and a St James's Palace and can return to winning ways over this shorter trip in less lofty company.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Happy Pharoah (4.25 Curragh)
Takes another step up in grade here but he produced a career-best behind Scandinavia last time and remains open to further improvement for his in-form yard.
Jake Aldrich
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
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