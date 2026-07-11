Free horseracing tips for Sunday, July 12 at Dundalk, Perth, Sligo and Stratford

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The Punt nap

Getmetothemoon (4.45 Stratford)

Has form figures of 1F1 at Stratford, with both wins achieved after a break, and she returns from a layoff on a good mark. Chad Bament's 5lb claim is a bonus.

Harry Wilson

Getmetothemoon 16:45 Stratford View Racecard Jky: Chad Bament (5lb) Tnr: Anthony Honeyball

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Handicappers' nap

Centurion's Sister (5.01 Perth)

Lightly raced six-year-old who chased home a well-handicapped rival on her recent handicap debut at Bangor and has good prospects of going one better off an unchanged mark.

Steve Mason

Centurion's Sister 17:01 Perth View Racecard Jky: Rian Corcoran Tnr: Nicky Richards

Eyecatcher

Wolf Prince (2.50 Sligo)

Having shaped encouragingly on his second start on the Flat after a two-year absence, the Aidan Melia-trained ten-year-old returns to hurdles and looks very well treated on the form of his last two starts in this sphere.

Henry Thorner

Wolf Prince 14:50 Sligo View Racecard Jky: Conor Smithers (7lb) Tnr: Aidan Melia

Speed figures

Eclairage (2.00 Dundalk)

Clocked three of her best career speed figures over course and distance and is back down to a mark in the 80s where she is usually very competitive.

Craig Thake

Eclairage 14:00 Dundalk (A.W) View Racecard Jky: James Ryan Tnr: Daniel James Murphy

Dark horse

Malangen (5.01 Perth)

Has won four times at Perth and although he was disappointing there ten days ago, that was over two and a half miles. His last attempt at two miles saw him finish second at Hexham last month and this front-runner could be hard to catch.

Rob Sutton

Malangen 17:01 Perth View Racecard Jky: Joshua Thompson Tnr: Lisa Harrison

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

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