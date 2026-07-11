- More
Free horseracing tips for Sunday, July 12 at Dundalk, Perth, Sligo and Stratford
The Punt nap
Getmetothemoon (4.45 Stratford)
Has form figures of 1F1 at Stratford, with both wins achieved after a break, and she returns from a layoff on a good mark. Chad Bament's 5lb claim is a bonus.
Harry Wilson
Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Betfair and bet £10 to get £50 in free bets
Get £50 In Free Bets When You Place £10
- Best Odds Guaranteed (BOG)
Handicappers' nap
Centurion's Sister (5.01 Perth)
Lightly raced six-year-old who chased home a well-handicapped rival on her recent handicap debut at Bangor and has good prospects of going one better off an unchanged mark.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Wolf Prince (2.50 Sligo)
Having shaped encouragingly on his second start on the Flat after a two-year absence, the Aidan Melia-trained ten-year-old returns to hurdles and looks very well treated on the form of his last two starts in this sphere.
Henry Thorner
Speed figures
Eclairage (2.00 Dundalk)
Clocked three of her best career speed figures over course and distance and is back down to a mark in the 80s where she is usually very competitive.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Malangen (5.01 Perth)
Has won four times at Perth and although he was disappointing there ten days ago, that was over two and a half miles. His last attempt at two miles saw him finish second at Hexham last month and this front-runner could be hard to catch.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
- Free horseracing tips for Saturday, July 11 at Ascot, Chester, Newmarket and York
- Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 10 at Ascot, Newmarket and York
- Free horseracing tips for Thursday, July 9 at Epsom and Newmarket
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, July 8 at Catterick, Kempton and Yarmouth
- Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 7 at Brighton, Pontefract and Tramore
- Norway vs England betting offer: get 40-1 on England to qualify with Paddy Power
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Get 40-1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot in Norway vs England with Sky Bet
- Betfred World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 on a goal in England's World Cup quarter-final
- Sky Bet July Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets for Newmarket
- Free horseracing tips for Saturday, July 11 at Ascot, Chester, Newmarket and York
- Free horseracing tips for Friday, July 10 at Ascot, Newmarket and York
- Free horseracing tips for Thursday, July 9 at Epsom and Newmarket
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, July 8 at Catterick, Kempton and Yarmouth
- Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 7 at Brighton, Pontefract and Tramore
- Norway vs England betting offer: get 40-1 on England to qualify with Paddy Power
- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Get 40-1 on Erling Haaland to have a shot in Norway vs England with Sky Bet
- Betfred World Cup odds boost: get 50-1 on a goal in England's World Cup quarter-final
- Sky Bet July Cup betting offer: get £30 in free bets for Newmarket