Free horseracing tips for Sunday, August 9 at Chepstow, the Curragh, Downpatrick and Leicester

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The Punt

Lohoobb (4.35 Curragh)

Shaped better than the result suggests on his stable debut last time, faring by far the best of those towards the back despite challenging down the middle in a race in which it paid to be prominent and closer to the far rail. He's capable of better, and Billy Lee will know more about him this time around.

Harry Wilson

Lohoobb 16:35 Curragh View Racecard Jky: W J Lee Tnr: M C Grassick

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Handicappers' nap

Al Wathba (2.24 Leicester)

Showed potentially smart form on his debut at Newmarket last month, with the form working out very well. Can get off the mark for Charlie Appleby in what is likely to be an easier task.

Ainsley Scorah

Al Wathba 14:24 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Connor Planas Tnr: Charlie Appleby

Eyecatcher

Eastern Queen (3.16 Chepstow)

John O’Donoghue’s filly turned in an encouraging debut, despite evident inexperience, when fifth at Bellewstown last month and can be forgiven her next start, when she couldn’t get competitive in a Naas Listed event three weeks later. She’ll find this a lot easier and can open her account.

Richard Russell

Eastern Queen 15:16 Chepstow View Racecard Jky: Donagh Murphy (7lb) Tnr: John S O'Donoghue

Speed figures

Poetic Twist (3.43 Downpatrick)

Clocked a couple of decent figures when narrowly beaten on first two hurdle starts before winning at Tramore. May have found 2m3f too sharp last time.

Craig Thake

Poetic Twist 15:43 Downpatrick View Racecard Jky: Jack Kennedy Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Dark horse

Spiritoftheblues (4.09 Leicester)

Has been second twice in three attempts since entering handicap company, including here 11 days ago. Has a 3lb pull with the winner that day and has a good opportunity to reverse places.

Rob Sutton

Spiritoftheblues 16:09 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn Tnr: David O'Meara

Newmarket nap

Barak Warrior (3.34 Leicester)

James Keane's improver has had a break since beating a subsequent winner at Bath last month and is fancied to follow up.

David Milnes

Barak Warrior 15:34 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Silvestre De Sousa Tnr: James Keane

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

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Chepstow Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool

'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland

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