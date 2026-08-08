- More
Free horseracing tips for Sunday, August 9 at Chepstow, the Curragh, Downpatrick and Leicester
The Punt
Lohoobb (4.35 Curragh)
Shaped better than the result suggests on his stable debut last time, faring by far the best of those towards the back despite challenging down the middle in a race in which it paid to be prominent and closer to the far rail. He's capable of better, and Billy Lee will know more about him this time around.
Harry Wilson
Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Ladbrokes and get £30 in free bets when you bet £5.
£30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5
- Great acca features, including the ability to edit a live accumulator
Handicappers' nap
Al Wathba (2.24 Leicester)
Showed potentially smart form on his debut at Newmarket last month, with the form working out very well. Can get off the mark for Charlie Appleby in what is likely to be an easier task.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Eastern Queen (3.16 Chepstow)
John O’Donoghue’s filly turned in an encouraging debut, despite evident inexperience, when fifth at Bellewstown last month and can be forgiven her next start, when she couldn’t get competitive in a Naas Listed event three weeks later. She’ll find this a lot easier and can open her account.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Poetic Twist (3.43 Downpatrick)
Clocked a couple of decent figures when narrowly beaten on first two hurdle starts before winning at Tramore. May have found 2m3f too sharp last time.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Spiritoftheblues (4.09 Leicester)
Has been second twice in three attempts since entering handicap company, including here 11 days ago. Has a 3lb pull with the winner that day and has a good opportunity to reverse places.
Rob Sutton
Newmarket nap
Barak Warrior (3.34 Leicester)
James Keane's improver has had a break since beating a subsequent winner at Bath last month and is fancied to follow up.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Read more:
Robbie Wilders is taking on the Ballydoyle favourites in two cracking Group 1s in France and Ireland on Sunday
Chepstow Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders' perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pool
'He was explosive in his maiden win and can beat Sun Goddess' - David Jennings with five selections on a busy day in Ireland
Important information: This article may contain links to offers or promotions that were available at the time of publication. These offers may have since expired or changed.
Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.
Published on inToday's Top Tips
Last updated
- Free horseracing tips for Monday, August 10 at Kempton, Windsor and Ayr
- Free horseracing tips for Saturday, August 8 at Ayr, Haydock, Lingfield and Newmarket
- Free horseracing tips for Friday, August 7 at Haydock, Newmarket and Brighton
- Free horseracing tips for Thursday, August 6 at Brighton, Leopardstown, Newmarket and Southwell
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, August 5 at Brighton, Kempton and Pontefract
- Free horseracing tips for Monday, August 10 at Kempton, Windsor and Ayr
- Free horseracing tips for Saturday, August 8 at Ayr, Haydock, Lingfield and Newmarket
- Free horseracing tips for Friday, August 7 at Haydock, Newmarket and Brighton
- Free horseracing tips for Thursday, August 6 at Brighton, Leopardstown, Newmarket and Southwell
- Free horseracing tips for Wednesday, August 5 at Brighton, Kempton and Pontefract