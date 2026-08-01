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Free horseracing tips for Sunday, August 2 at Chester and Galway
The Punt nap
Khafiz (3.52 Chester)
Was far too keen but still made an encouraging stable debut for Roger Fell when a fading fourth in a mile handicap at York last time. A 2lb drop leaves him on an attractive mark and he should appreciate dropping back in distance.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Dance In The Storm (3.52 Chester)
A convincing winner from a similarly wide draw over course and distance on her reappearance at the May meeting, this progressive filly can be excused two subsequent defeats when things didn't go her way. She looks nicely treated off today's 5lb higher mark, and the notion that she's capable of better persists.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Alpha Capture (4.22 Chester)
Roger Fell’s gelding got no luck at York last Friday. He’d previously been in good form and can regain the winning thread.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Teed Up (1.50 Galway)
This course specialist is thrown in if he repeats the speed figure he clocked in a big handicap hurdle here last year. Ran well here on the Flat on Monday.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Le Grand Vert (2.55 Galway)
Pulled up at Sligo in a hurdle race last time when sent off favourite and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him return to form now back over fences. His chase form is solid and he was a winner at Punchestown in June.
Sam Hardy
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