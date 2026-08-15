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Free horseracing tips for Sunday, August 16 at the Curragh, Southwell and Pontefract
The Punt nap
Sing The Blues (4.45 Pontefract)
This lightly raced three-year-old is on a hat-trick. While this is a big step up in class, it's hard to know where her ceiling lies.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
America Queen (4.45 Pontefract)
Narrowly denied in the Nell Gwyn Stakes on her reappearance, and went close to matching that form when third in a Group 3 at York last month. That race has been working out nicely, and she looks the one to beat from a good draw.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
The Pipeman (2.10 Curragh)
Natalia Lupini's juvenile shaped with a ton of promise when second of 17 on his debut at Navan last month, despite obvious signs of inexperience.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Legal Reform (3.40 Southwell)
Has been consistent on the all-weather this season, backing up those performances with some good speed figures. Just 2lb higher for his win over course-and-distance last time out, he can maintain that good form.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Alto Sax (2.45 Curragh)
Has been in good form this season, winning at Fairyhouse in June, and was a good second at Leopardstown on his penultimate start. Finished a respectable fifth last time out at Killarney despite not getting the clearest of runs, and can be competitive once again.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Arabian Dusk (4.45 Pontefract)
Simon and Ed Crisford's filly is well forward for her belated reappearance and has worked well on the Al Bahathri of late.
David Milnes
Read more...
Pontefract Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his selections for the £75,000 guaranteed pool
Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
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