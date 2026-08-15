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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Sunday, August 16 at the Curragh, Southwell and Pontefract

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The Punt nap

Sing The Blues (4.45 Pontefract)

This lightly raced three-year-old is on a hat-trick. While this is a big step up in class, it's hard to know where her ceiling lies.
Graeme Rodway 

Silk
Sing The Blues16:45 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: Martin Dunne

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Handicappers' nap

America Queen (4.45 Pontefract)

Narrowly denied in the Nell Gwyn Stakes on her reappearance, and went close to matching that form when third in a Group 3 at York last month. That race has been working out nicely, and she looks the one to beat from a good draw. 
Paul Curtis

Silk
America Queen16:45 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Richard Hughes

Eyecatcher

The Pipeman (2.10 Curragh)
Natalia Lupini's juvenile shaped with a ton of promise when second of 17 on his debut at Navan last month, despite obvious signs of inexperience.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
The Pipeman14:10 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Wayne Lordan Tnr: Miss Natalia Lupini

Speed figures

Legal Reform (3.40 Southwell)

Has been consistent on the all-weather this season, backing up those performances with some good speed figures. Just 2lb higher for his win over course-and-distance last time out, he can maintain that good form.
George Bonds 

Silk
Legal Reform15:40 Southwell (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: David Probert Tnr: Michael Herrington

Dark horse

Alto Sax (2.45 Curragh) 

Has been in good form this season, winning at Fairyhouse in June, and was a good second at Leopardstown on his penultimate start. Finished a respectable fifth last time out at Killarney despite not getting the clearest of runs, and can be competitive once again.
Dominic Walton

Silk
Alto Sax14:45 Curragh
View Racecard
Jky: Reese Holohan (7lb)Tnr: Peter Fahey

Newmarket nap

Arabian Dusk (4.45 Pontefract)

Simon and Ed Crisford's filly is well forward for her belated reappearance and has worked well on the Al Bahathri of late.
David Milnes

Silk
Arabian Dusk16:45 Pontefract
View Racecard
Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Read more...

Pontefract Placepot tips: Robbie Wilders with his selections for the £75,000 guaranteed pool 

Six of the best for Sunday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples 

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