Free horseracing tips for Sunday, April 26 at Musselburgh and Wetherby

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Handicappers' nap

Rosa Inglesa (4.05 Wetherby)

Progressed with each run as a juvenile, culminating in a good sixth of 26 in a sales race at Newmarket. The form of that run has worked out well and trainer Charlie Fellowes has been doing well with his runners returning from a break.

Ainsley Scorah

Rosa Inglesa 16:05 Wetherby View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

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The Punt nap

Abduction (5.45 Musselburgh)

Narrow winner at this track last time and Jim Goldie's booking of 7lb claimer Shay Farmer looks notable.

Matt Rennie

Abduction 17:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Shay Farmer (7lb) Tnr: Jim Goldie

Eyecatcher

Reigning Profit (6.45 Musselburgh)

The Ruth Carr-trained seven-year-old had a luckless passage at Pontefract last time but is on a handy mark for when things fall right.

Harry March

Reigning Profit 18:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: James Sullivan Tnr: Ruth Carr

Speed figures

Jer Batt (6.45 Musselburgh)

Has posted some nice speed figures over this course and distance in the past, and a mark of 84 looks competitive based on previous form.

George Bonds

Jer Batt 18:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: David & Nicola Barron

Dark horse

Krissy (4.45 Musselburgh)

A handful of good performances for Jim Goldie on the all-weather this winter, and she looks the type to relish dropping down in trip.

Liam Watson

Krissy 16:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Rhys Elliott (5lb) Tnr: Jim Goldie

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

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