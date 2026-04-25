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Free horseracing tips for Sunday, April 26 at Musselburgh and Wetherby
Handicappers' nap
Rosa Inglesa (4.05 Wetherby)
Progressed with each run as a juvenile, culminating in a good sixth of 26 in a sales race at Newmarket. The form of that run has worked out well and trainer Charlie Fellowes has been doing well with his runners returning from a break.
Ainsley Scorah
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The Punt nap
Abduction (5.45 Musselburgh)
Narrow winner at this track last time and Jim Goldie's booking of 7lb claimer Shay Farmer looks notable.
Matt Rennie
Eyecatcher
Reigning Profit (6.45 Musselburgh)
The Ruth Carr-trained seven-year-old had a luckless passage at Pontefract last time but is on a handy mark for when things fall right.
Harry March
Speed figures
Jer Batt (6.45 Musselburgh)
Has posted some nice speed figures over this course and distance in the past, and a mark of 84 looks competitive based on previous form.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Krissy (4.45 Musselburgh)
A handful of good performances for Jim Goldie on the all-weather this winter, and she looks the type to relish dropping down in trip.
Liam Watson
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
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'He wasn't disgraced last time and this is a weaker race' - Tom Segal has two tips at Musselburgh on Sunday
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