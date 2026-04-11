Free horseracing tips for Sunday, April 12 at Ffos Las, Leopardstown and Musselburgh

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The Punt nap

Sea Force (5.15 Musselburgh)

Ended last season with an impressive win at Yarmouth and a 6lb rise for that may not stop this William Haggas-trained four-year-old's progression.

Matt Rennie

Sea Force 17:15 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

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Handicappers' nap

Thewoodcorner (3.50 Ffos Las)

Looks nicely weighted for Nicky Henderson and shaped as if a step up in trip would suit when staying on strongly to run into a place at Newbury last month.

Steve Mason

Thewoodcorner 15:50 Ffos Las View Racecard Jky: James Bowen Tnr: Nicky Henderson

Eyecatcher

Say What You See (5.45 Musselburgh)

The Liam Bailey-trained gelding shaped well on his return to action at Doncaster and will be well suited by going back up in trip.

David Toft

Say What You See 17:45 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Liam Bailey

Speed figures

Thunder Wonder (5.15 Musselburgh)

Unbeaten in two starts at this track and is thrown in if getting anywhere near repeating the speed figures from those victories.

Craig Thake

Thunder Wonder 17:15 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: Callum Shepherd Tnr: Charlie Johnston

Dark horse

Thesecretadversary (3.55 Leopardstown)

Runner-up in the Chesham at Royal Ascot last year before landing a Listed prize at Tipperary in August. The second that day boosted the form at the Breeders' Cup and he should go well on this seasonal reappearance.

Rob Sutton

Thesecretadversary 15:55 Leopardstown View Racecard Jky: Seamie Heffernan Tnr: J A Stack

Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing

Read more:

'He looked a top middle-distance prospect and is the one they all have to beat' - Harry Wilson returns with his Sunday tips

The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three fancies from Leopardstown, Musselburgh and Wincanton on Sunday

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