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Free horseracing tips for Sunday, April 12 at Ffos Las, Leopardstown and Musselburgh
The Punt nap
Sea Force (5.15 Musselburgh)
Ended last season with an impressive win at Yarmouth and a 6lb rise for that may not stop this William Haggas-trained four-year-old's progression.
Matt Rennie
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Handicappers' nap
Thewoodcorner (3.50 Ffos Las)
Looks nicely weighted for Nicky Henderson and shaped as if a step up in trip would suit when staying on strongly to run into a place at Newbury last month.
Steve Mason
Eyecatcher
Say What You See (5.45 Musselburgh)
The Liam Bailey-trained gelding shaped well on his return to action at Doncaster and will be well suited by going back up in trip.
David Toft
Speed figures
Thunder Wonder (5.15 Musselburgh)
Unbeaten in two starts at this track and is thrown in if getting anywhere near repeating the speed figures from those victories.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Thesecretadversary (3.55 Leopardstown)
Runner-up in the Chesham at Royal Ascot last year before landing a Listed prize at Tipperary in August. The second that day boosted the form at the Breeders' Cup and he should go well on this seasonal reappearance.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Sunday's racing
Read more:
'He looked a top middle-distance prospect and is the one they all have to beat' - Harry Wilson returns with his Sunday tips
The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie with three fancies from Leopardstown, Musselburgh and Wincanton on Sunday
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