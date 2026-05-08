Free horseracing tips for Saturday, May 9 at Ascot, Haydock, Leicester, Lingfield and Nottingham

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Handicappers' nap

Valkyrie Storm (2.50 Nottingham)

Got off the mark in good style for Eve Johnson Houghton over course and distance on her reappearance last month. A 3lb rise looks fair enough and a repeat effort may well suffice with little solid form among her opponents.

Paul Curtis

Valkyrie Storm 14:50 Nottingham View Racecard Jky: Harry Vigors (7lb) Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

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Eyecatcher

Twisting Physics (12.55 Lingfield)

Oliver Cole's lightly raced gelding ran a big race from a poor draw at Newbury last time, coming home well. That was his first go at this 1m2f trip and there's surely more to come.

Richard Russell

Twisting Physics 12:55 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Hector Crouch Tnr: Oliver Cole

The Punt nap

Yokkell (8.25 Leicester)

Big eyecatcher when third over 1m2f at this course last time, keeping on from the back in a race dominated by front-runners. Dropping back to a mile can do the trick.

Graeme Rodway

Yokkell 20:25 Leicester View Racecard Jky: Kieran O'Neill Tnr: Adrian Wintle

Speed figures

Sweet Reward (12.55 Lingfield)

Clocked a good speed figure when a close second at Epsom last time. That form has been franked and he can go well off a 2lb higher mark.

George Bonds

Sweet Reward 12:55 Lingfield View Racecard Jky: Olivia Tubb (5lb) Tnr: Jonathan Portman

Newmarket nap

Lake Forest (3.40 Haydock)

Impressed in a racecourse gallop at Newmarket last week and is fancied to keep Cieren Fallon and William Haggas on a roll.

David Milnes

Lake Forest 15:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Dark horse

Shafdar (2.20 Ascot)

Progressive sort who was an impressive winner of an Epsom handicap last month. Should appreciate a big field and a strong pace to aim at.

Neil McCabe

Shafdar 14:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Ian Williams

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

Read more:

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot

Ascot Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool on Saturday

'Expect him to be flying home' - Tom Segal has a big fancy in the Victoria Cup - and he likes a big outsider in the Swinton

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