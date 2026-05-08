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Free horseracing tips for Saturday, May 9 at Ascot, Haydock, Leicester, Lingfield and Nottingham
Handicappers' nap
Valkyrie Storm (2.50 Nottingham)
Got off the mark in good style for Eve Johnson Houghton over course and distance on her reappearance last month. A 3lb rise looks fair enough and a repeat effort may well suffice with little solid form among her opponents.
Paul Curtis
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Eyecatcher
Twisting Physics (12.55 Lingfield)
Oliver Cole's lightly raced gelding ran a big race from a poor draw at Newbury last time, coming home well. That was his first go at this 1m2f trip and there's surely more to come.
Richard Russell
The Punt nap
Yokkell (8.25 Leicester)
Big eyecatcher when third over 1m2f at this course last time, keeping on from the back in a race dominated by front-runners. Dropping back to a mile can do the trick.
Graeme Rodway
Speed figures
Sweet Reward (12.55 Lingfield)
Clocked a good speed figure when a close second at Epsom last time. That form has been franked and he can go well off a 2lb higher mark.
George Bonds
Newmarket nap
Lake Forest (3.40 Haydock)
Impressed in a racecourse gallop at Newmarket last week and is fancied to keep Cieren Fallon and William Haggas on a roll.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Shafdar (2.20 Ascot)
Progressive sort who was an impressive winner of an Epsom handicap last month. Should appreciate a big field and a strong pace to aim at.
Neil McCabe
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Read more:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Ascot
Ascot Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100k guaranteed pool on Saturday
'Expect him to be flying home' - Tom Segal has a big fancy in the Victoria Cup - and he likes a big outsider in the Swinton
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