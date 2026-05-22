Free horseracing tips for Saturday, May 23 at Goodwood and Haydock

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The Punt nap

Langstone (2.20 Haydock)

Has done well to overcome adversity to be unbeaten in two starts since being gelded. He could be a lot better than his opening mark now tackling a mile for the first time for Clive Cox.

Harry Wilson

Langstone 14:20 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: Clive Cox

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Handicappers' nap

Stem (5.15 Haydock)

Finished five lengths clear of the rest when splitting subsequent winners at Newbury last September, making a subsequent 3lb rise look lenient. Will appreciate the forecast softer ground for Richard Hannon.

Paul Curtis

Stem 17:15 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Jason Watson Tnr: Richard Hannon

Eyecatcher

Valedictory (4.20 Goodwood)

The Gosdens’ gelding ran respectably despite the race not panning out at Ascot last time. He looks a potential improver upped further in trip with cheekpieces added.

Richard Russell

Valedictory 16:20 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: Benoit De La Sayette Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Coppull (2.58 Haydock)

He clocked some good speed figures during his juvenile campaign and impressed on his seasonal reappearance last time. A repeat of that performance could see him perform well up in grade this afternoon.

George Bonds

Coppull 14:58 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Clive Cox

Newmarket nap

Coat Of Red (2.35 Goodwood)

The daughter of Blue Point has been showing up well in recent work on the watered gallop for Simon and Ed Crisford.

David Milnes

Coat Of Red 14:35 Goodwood View Racecard Jky: David Probert Tnr: Simon & Ed Crisford

Dark horse

American Affair (3.30 Haydock)

He needed the run when finishing down the field at York recently, returning from an 11-month absence. Versatile regarding ground conditions, he can bounce back to form here.

Neil McCabe

American Affair 15:30 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Paul Mulrennan Tnr: Jim Goldie

Read more:

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Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

Haydock Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool at Haydock, plus a World Pool play at the Curragh

'He could be a class above his opposition' - Tom Segal has five tips for the ITV action on Saturday

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