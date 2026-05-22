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Free horseracing tips for Saturday, May 23 at Goodwood and Haydock
The Punt nap
Langstone (2.20 Haydock)
Has done well to overcome adversity to be unbeaten in two starts since being gelded. He could be a lot better than his opening mark now tackling a mile for the first time for Clive Cox.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Stem (5.15 Haydock)
Finished five lengths clear of the rest when splitting subsequent winners at Newbury last September, making a subsequent 3lb rise look lenient. Will appreciate the forecast softer ground for Richard Hannon.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Valedictory (4.20 Goodwood)
The Gosdens’ gelding ran respectably despite the race not panning out at Ascot last time. He looks a potential improver upped further in trip with cheekpieces added.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Coppull (2.58 Haydock)
He clocked some good speed figures during his juvenile campaign and impressed on his seasonal reappearance last time. A repeat of that performance could see him perform well up in grade this afternoon.
George Bonds
Newmarket nap
Coat Of Red (2.35 Goodwood)
The daughter of Blue Point has been showing up well in recent work on the watered gallop for Simon and Ed Crisford.
David Milnes
Dark horse
American Affair (3.30 Haydock)
He needed the run when finishing down the field at York recently, returning from an 11-month absence. Versatile regarding ground conditions, he can bounce back to form here.
Neil McCabe
Read more:
Paul Kealy's play of the day at Haydock
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Haydock Placepot picks: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool at Haydock, plus a World Pool play at the Curragh
'He could be a class above his opposition' - Tom Segal has five tips for the ITV action on Saturday
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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