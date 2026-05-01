Free horseracing tips for Saturday May 2 at Newmarket

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The Punt nap

Twisting Physics (5.55 Newmarket)

A huge eyecatcher on his reappearance last month, finishing quickly despite racing keenly towards the rear in a race that favoured those who raced more prominently. He's a big player off an unchanged mark, especially if ridden more positively as he was for his last win.

Harry Wilson

Twisting Physics 17:55 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Oliver Cole

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Eyecatcher

Twisting Physics (5.55 Newmarket)

Made up plenty of late ground once switched out at Newbury and can give Oliver Cole a welcome winner.

Richard Lowther

Twisting Physics 17:55 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Edward Greatrex Tnr: Oliver Cole

Handicappers' nap

Erzindjan (2.20 Newmarket)

Did much the best of the unfavoured stands' side runners when fourth over this course and distance in last year's Cambridgeshire. He has gone well fresh and looks nicely treated off just 1lb higher, if primed for this reappearance run.

Paul Curtis

Erzindjan 14:20 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: T J Kent

Speed figures

Gstaad (3.35 Newmarket)

Clocked four 90+ speed figures last year and ended season with a Breeders' Cup win, so clearly the one to beat in the opening Classic.

Craig Thake

Gstaad 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Newmarket nap

Bow Echo (3.35 Newmarket)

If he can overcome a wide draw in stall 15, the unbeaten colt could be in business after some sparkling work on the gallops this spring.

David Milnes

Bow Echo 15:35 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: George Boughey

Dark horse

Night Raider (2.55 Newmarket)

Suited by the drop back to 5f last season and could progress further this year having been gelded.

Jake Aldrich

Night Raider 14:55 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: K R Burke

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

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Harry Wilson bagged a 15-2 winner on Friday - find out his advice and tips for 12 key races on 2,000 Guineas day

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