Free horseracing tips for Saturday, May 16 at Newbury, Newmarket and Doncaster

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The Punt nap

More Thunder (2.35 Newbury)

Ran with huge credit in the Group 1 Prix de la Foret in October, staying on strongly having had to be dropped in at the back from a poor draw. Recent evidence suggests he could have even more to offer over a mile for William Haggas and he has scope to improve past some of his rivals.

Harry Wilson

More Thunder 14:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: William Haggas

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Handicappers' nap

Forty Years On (2.50 Newmarket)

This strong-travelling filly progressed well last year, looking unfortunate not to beat Thursday's York winner Maybe Not on her final start. Just 2lb higher for this reappearance and has plenty of upside.

Paul Curtis

Forty Years On 14:50 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: George Scott

Eyecatcher

Novello Lad (6.38 Doncaster)

Came home well at Beverley over 5f on his return and Paul Midgley’s course-and-distance winner should appreciate the step back up in trip.

Harry March

Novello Lad 18:38 Doncaster View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Paul Midgley

Speed figures

Lost Signal (5.40 Newbury)

Clocked a good speed figure when runner-up at Newmarket last time. Ran into a smart rival that day and should find this easier stepping down in class.

George Bonds

Lost Signal 17:40 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Shane Foley Tnr: Richard Hannon

Newmarket nap

Forty Years On (2.50 Newmarket)

Held in some regard by George Scott and is fit from recent work on the Cambridge Road Polytrack.

David Milnes

Forty Years On 14:50 Newmarket View Racecard Jky: Jamie Spencer Tnr: George Scott

Dark horse

Jonquil (2.35 Newbury)

Impressive winner on British reappearance at Ascot two weeks ago and a worthy contender after a couple of good efforts in Group 1s last season.

Liam Watson

Jonquil 14:35 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Colin Keane Tnr: Andrew Balding





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