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Free horseracing tips for Saturday, June 27 at the Newcastle, York and Chester
The Punt nap
Sir Albert (1.40 Newcastle)
Has dropped to a handy mark and won at the Plate meeting last season. It's possible that a race like this, at this fixture, has been his aim again and he could bounce back to form.
Graeme Rodway
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Handicappers' nap
Team Player (3.15 Newcastle)
Has shown improved form since upped in trip by Ewan Whillans this year, performing better than ever when a never nearer fifth in the Chester Cup last time. Shaped as if this mark isn't beyond him there, and there could be more to come from this progressive stayer.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
First Time (4.10 Chester)
Ethan Tindall's mount outran his odds to finish sixth in a big field at York last time and shaped as though he'll be suited by a return to 7f. He's a winner on good to firm, so drying ground should suit.
Steffan Edwards
Speed figures
Hallo Spaceboy (4.15 York)
Has started the season well, with two seconds since moving into handicap company. He clocked good speed figures in those two runs and can continue to improve with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Al Najashi (3.45 Newcastle)
Has been very progressive on the all-weather this season. Completed a five-timer on his penultimate start over course and distance. Ran poorly last time at York but a return to this surface could spark a revival.
Dominic Walton
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Graeme Rodway nailed 4-1 and 5-2 winners on Wednesday and returns with five Saturday selections
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