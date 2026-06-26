Free horseracing tips for Saturday, June 27 at the Newcastle, York and Chester

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The Punt nap

Sir Albert (1.40 Newcastle)

Has dropped to a handy mark and won at the Plate meeting last season. It's possible that a race like this, at this fixture, has been his aim again and he could bounce back to form.

Graeme Rodway

Sir Albert 13:40 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: Andrew Balding

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Handicappers' nap

Team Player (3.15 Newcastle)

Has shown improved form since upped in trip by Ewan Whillans this year, performing better than ever when a never nearer fifth in the Chester Cup last time. Shaped as if this mark isn't beyond him there, and there could be more to come from this progressive stayer.

Paul Curtis

Team Player 15:15 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Greg Fairley Tnr: Ewan Whillans

Eyecatcher

First Time (4.10 Chester)

Ethan Tindall's mount outran his odds to finish sixth in a big field at York last time and shaped as though he'll be suited by a return to 7f. He's a winner on good to firm, so drying ground should suit.

Steffan Edwards

First Time 16:10 Chester View Racecard Jky: Ethan Tindall (5lb) Tnr: Richard & Peter Fahey

Speed figures

Hallo Spaceboy (4.15 York)

Has started the season well, with two seconds since moving into handicap company. He clocked good speed figures in those two runs and can continue to improve with Oisin Murphy taking over in the saddle.

George Bonds

Hallo Spaceboy 16:15 York View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Ed Walker

Dark horse

Al Najashi (3.45 Newcastle)

Has been very progressive on the all-weather this season. Completed a five-timer on his penultimate start over course and distance. Ran poorly last time at York but a return to this surface could spark a revival.

Dominic Walton

Al Najashi 15:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Ollie Sangster

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Graeme Rodway nailed 4-1 and 5-2 winners on Wednesday and returns with five Saturday selections

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