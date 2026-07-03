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Free horseracing tips for Saturday, July 4 at Sandown and Newmarket
The Punt nap
Ozat (2.25 Sandown)
Showed smart form when trained in France, notably recording a career-best Racing Post Rating of 110 when a close fourth in a Group 2 last year. He ran his best race for Ian Williams in the Royal Hunt Cup last time, finishing well after a slow start, and a mark of 99 looks all right if building on that.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Dashing Dick(3.50 Newmarket)
Dropped below last winning mark after a disappointing start to the season, but bounced back to form over 7f here last time out. His best two Racing Post Ratings came over this course and distance last season.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Arc Ole Ole(2.05 Newmarket)
Dylan Cunha’s colt fared best of those to come from off the pace when fifth in the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot last time. He remains a handicapper to follow.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Mythical Bay(2.05 Newmarket)
Progressive middle-distance handicapper who won in a decent time at Newbury last month. Can offset the 7lb rise with improvement expected over this longer trip.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Ebt's Guard(2.25 Sandown)
Consistent type who ran well when finishing fourth in the Royal Hunt Cup last time out. He's set to run off the same mark again and can go well.
George Bonds
Newmarket nap
Tiffany(2.40 Newmarket)
Sir Mark Prescott's mare is the class act in the field and has worked nicely on the Al Bahathri Polytrack of late.
David Milnes
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