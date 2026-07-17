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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Saturday, July 18 at Newbury, Newmarket and Doncaster

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Handicappers' nap

Wilde And Dandy (7.15 Doncaster)

Both turf wins have come over course and distance in Class 6 handicaps, the latest off this mark under Stevie Donohoe last August. Made an encouraging return this month and holds sound claims.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Wilde And Dandy19:15 Doncaster
View Racecard
Jky: Stevie Donohoe Tnr: Ivan Furtado
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The Punt nap

Silawi (1.55 Newbury)

Won at Grade 1 level in Canada in October and ran another stormer in top-level company behind Opera Ballo at Meydan in January. He goes well fresh, so the break isn't an issue, and he could dominate this weaker race from the front.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Silawi13:55 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Faleh Bughenaim Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

Eyecatcher

Miss Scott (4.12 Newbury)

This John and Thady Gosden-trained filly only narrowly failed to follow up her debut success under a penalty here last month and should relish this additional furlong.
Marcus Buckland

Silk
Miss Scott16:12 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: William Buick Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Speed figures

Vollering (3.37 Newbury)

Clocked a good speed figure when third to the Queen Mary fifth in a Listed race at Deauville and represents a stable that has won this race recently.
Craig Thake

Silk
Vollering15:37 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Archie Watson

Dark horse

Angels Lane (3.37 Newbury)

Sprung a surprise on her debut at Chepstow, but there was no fluke about it as despite hanging left, she was always doing enough. This demands more but she looks promising with a light weight and is one to keep an eye on.
Tom Gibbings

Silk
Angels Lane15:37 Newbury
View Racecard
Jky: Laura Pearson Tnr: Henry Candy

Newmarket nap

Moon Warp (4.52 Newmarket) 

The Sir Mark Prescott-trained colt is stepping up in trip and is fit from work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack of late.
David Milnes

Silk
Moon Warp16:52 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Read more...

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

Newbury Placepot tips: Paul Kealy with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool 

Paul Kealy's play of the day at the Curragh 

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