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Free horseracing tips for Saturday, July 18 at Newbury, Newmarket and Doncaster
Handicappers' nap
Wilde And Dandy (7.15 Doncaster)
Both turf wins have come over course and distance in Class 6 handicaps, the latest off this mark under Stevie Donohoe last August. Made an encouraging return this month and holds sound claims.
Paul Curtis
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The Punt nap
Silawi (1.55 Newbury)
Won at Grade 1 level in Canada in October and ran another stormer in top-level company behind Opera Ballo at Meydan in January. He goes well fresh, so the break isn't an issue, and he could dominate this weaker race from the front.
Harry Wilson
Eyecatcher
Miss Scott (4.12 Newbury)
This John and Thady Gosden-trained filly only narrowly failed to follow up her debut success under a penalty here last month and should relish this additional furlong.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Vollering (3.37 Newbury)
Clocked a good speed figure when third to the Queen Mary fifth in a Listed race at Deauville and represents a stable that has won this race recently.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Angels Lane (3.37 Newbury)
Sprung a surprise on her debut at Chepstow, but there was no fluke about it as despite hanging left, she was always doing enough. This demands more but she looks promising with a light weight and is one to keep an eye on.
Tom Gibbings
Newmarket nap
Moon Warp (4.52 Newmarket)
The Sir Mark Prescott-trained colt is stepping up in trip and is fit from work on the Al Bahathri Polytrack of late.
David Milnes
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