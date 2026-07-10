Free horseracing tips for Saturday, July 11 at Ascot, Chester, Newmarket and York

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The Punt nap

Azure Angel (3.12 York)



Finished better than everything bar winner Mission Central when 12th in the King Charles III Stakes last time. She's improved since being fitted with a tongue-tie/blinkers and should have this run to suit.

Harry Wilson

Azure Angel 15:12 York View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Edward Bethell

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Handicappers' nap

Warrant Holder (3.45 York)



Made a winning reappearance over course and distance in May, before finishing a clear second to a similarly progressive type at Royal Ascot. Gets to race off the same mark in this early closing handicap, so he's both well treated and open to further improvement.

Paul Curtis

Warrant Holder 15:45 York View Racecard Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Eyecatcher

Dream Vega (1.35 Chester)

Improved from her debut to finish a narrow second behind a decent prospect last time, is well drawn, and can go one better.

Henry Thorner

Dream Vega 13:35 Chester View Racecard Jky: Ashley Lewis (5lb) Tnr: Ed Walker

Speed figures

Back In Black (3.25 Newmarket)

Despite being without a win, the four-year-old has been consistent throughout this season, clocking some good speed figures in the process. This looks like a good opportunity to get his head in front off an unchanged mark.

George Bonds

Back In Black 15:25 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Dark horse

Dickensian (3.12 York)

Fairly consistent performer last season, who won a course-and-distance Listed race on his reappearance in May. Ran poorly last time out in a handicap at Royal Ascot; should be competitive if last run can be forgiven.

Dominic Walton

Dickensian 15:12 York View Racecard Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Newmarket nap

Hot And Cold (4.45 Ascot)

Battled home on her return at Salisbury and Sir Mark Prescott's filly can be expected to improve on that.

David Milnes

Hot And Cold 16:45 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

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