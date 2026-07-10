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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Saturday, July 11 at Ascot, Chester, Newmarket and York

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The Punt nap

Azure Angel (3.12 York)

Finished better than everything bar winner Mission Central when 12th in the King Charles III Stakes last time. She's improved since being fitted with a tongue-tie/blinkers and should have this run to suit.
Harry Wilson

Silk
Azure Angel15:12 York
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: Edward Bethell
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Handicappers' nap

Warrant Holder (3.45 York)

Made a winning reappearance over course and distance in May, before finishing a clear second to a similarly progressive type at Royal Ascot. Gets to race off the same mark in this early closing handicap, so he's both well treated and open to further improvement.
Paul Curtis

Silk
Warrant Holder15:45 York
View Racecard
Jky: Robert Havlin Tnr: John & Thady Gosden

Eyecatcher

Dream Vega (1.35 Chester)

Improved from her debut to finish a narrow second behind a decent prospect last time, is well drawn, and can go one better.
Henry Thorner

Silk
Dream Vega13:35 Chester
View Racecard
Jky: Ashley Lewis (5lb)Tnr: Ed Walker

Speed figures

Back In Black (3.25 Newmarket) 

Despite being without a win, the four-year-old has been consistent throughout this season, clocking some good speed figures in the process. This looks like a good opportunity to get his head in front off an unchanged mark.
George Bonds

Silk
Back In Black15:25 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Daniel Muscutt Tnr: James Fanshawe

Dark horse

Dickensian (3.12 York)

Fairly consistent performer last season, who won a course-and-distance Listed race on his reappearance in May. Ran poorly last time out in a handicap at Royal Ascot; should be competitive if last run can be forgiven.
Dominic Walton 

Silk
Dickensian15:12 York
View Racecard
Jky: Shane Gray Tnr: Kevin Ryan

Newmarket nap

Hot And Cold (4.45 Ascot)

Battled home on her return at Salisbury and Sir Mark Prescott's filly can be expected to improve on that.
David Milnes 

Silk
Hot And Cold16:45 Ascot
View Racecard
Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing 

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