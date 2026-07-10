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Free horseracing tips for Saturday, July 11 at Ascot, Chester, Newmarket and York
The Punt nap
Azure Angel (3.12 York)
Finished better than everything bar winner Mission Central when 12th in the King Charles III Stakes last time. She's improved since being fitted with a tongue-tie/blinkers and should have this run to suit.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Warrant Holder (3.45 York)
Made a winning reappearance over course and distance in May, before finishing a clear second to a similarly progressive type at Royal Ascot. Gets to race off the same mark in this early closing handicap, so he's both well treated and open to further improvement.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Dream Vega (1.35 Chester)
Improved from her debut to finish a narrow second behind a decent prospect last time, is well drawn, and can go one better.
Henry Thorner
Speed figures
Back In Black (3.25 Newmarket)
Despite being without a win, the four-year-old has been consistent throughout this season, clocking some good speed figures in the process. This looks like a good opportunity to get his head in front off an unchanged mark.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Dickensian (3.12 York)
Fairly consistent performer last season, who won a course-and-distance Listed race on his reappearance in May. Ran poorly last time out in a handicap at Royal Ascot; should be competitive if last run can be forgiven.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Hot And Cold (4.45 Ascot)
Battled home on her return at Salisbury and Sir Mark Prescott's filly can be expected to improve on that.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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- Free horseracing tips for Thursday, July 9 at Epsom and Newmarket
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- Free horseracing tips for Tuesday, July 7 at Brighton, Pontefract and Tramore
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- Sky Bet offer 40-1 on Harry Kane to have a shot vs Norway
- Newmarket July Festival betting offer: Get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day three
- Get 40-1 on England to qualify against Norway with Paddy Power's World Cup betting offer
- Newmarket July Festival betting offer: get £40 in free bets with BOYLE Sports for day two
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