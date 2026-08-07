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Free horseracing tips for Saturday, August 8 at Ayr, Haydock, Lingfield and Newmarket
The Punt nap
Pellitory (3.34 Haydock)
Was a bit disappointing at Goodwood last time, but ran right up to his best when beaten just a head at York on his penultimate start and may benefit from getting back on a left-handed track. On a good mark and can bounce back under Danny Tudhope.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Theoryofeverything (7.00 Ayr)
Has recorded his two best RPRs over course and distance. Not at his best last time, but he's on a good mark even on the pick of this year's form and drops in grade this evening, with any of the forecast rain a bonus.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Angel Hunter (3.40 Newmarket)
Richard Hannon’s four-year-old was only beaten a head at Thirsk last weekend and is nicely ahead of his mark if running to that sort of level again.
David Toft
Speed figures
Nuit D'Eclair (1.55 Newmarket)
The form from her debut race has been franked, and she was unfortunate not to have finished closer when stepping up in grade last time out. She's clocked good speed figures in both these contests and can perform well stepping up to 7f for the first time.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Cosi Bello (4.40 Haydock)
Won here over 7f in April then followed that up with two commendable runs in defeat at Ascot and York. Has to be respected returning to this venue.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Halimede (6.40 Lingfield)
Won well at Catterick on Tuesday and fancied to follow up for Sir Mark Prescott under a 6lb penalty.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's r
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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