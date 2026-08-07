Free horseracing tips for Saturday, August 8 at Ayr, Haydock, Lingfield and Newmarket

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The Punt nap

Pellitory (3.34 Haydock)

Was a bit disappointing at Goodwood last time, but ran right up to his best when beaten just a head at York on his penultimate start and may benefit from getting back on a left-handed track. On a good mark and can bounce back under Danny Tudhope.

Harry Wilson

Pellitory 15:34 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Daniel Tudhope Tnr: David O'Meara

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Handicappers' nap

Theoryofeverything (7.00 Ayr)

Has recorded his two best RPRs over course and distance. Not at his best last time, but he's on a good mark even on the pick of this year's form and drops in grade this evening, with any of the forecast rain a bonus.

Paul Curtis

Theoryofeverything 19:00 Ayr View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: David O'Meara

Eyecatcher

Angel Hunter (3.40 Newmarket)

Richard Hannon’s four-year-old was only beaten a head at Thirsk last weekend and is nicely ahead of his mark if running to that sort of level again.

David Toft

Angel Hunter 15:40 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Pat Dobbs Tnr: Richard Hannon

Speed figures

Nuit D'Eclair (1.55 Newmarket)

The form from her debut race has been franked, and she was unfortunate not to have finished closer when stepping up in grade last time out. She's clocked good speed figures in both these contests and can perform well stepping up to 7f for the first time.

George Bonds

Nuit d'Eclair 13:55 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: David Egan Tnr: Kevin Philippart De Foy

Dark horse

Cosi Bello (4.40 Haydock)

Won here over 7f in April then followed that up with two commendable runs in defeat at Ascot and York. Has to be respected returning to this venue.

Dominic Walton

Cosi Bello 16:40 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Charlie Fellowes

Newmarket nap

Halimede (6.40 Lingfield)

Won well at Catterick on Tuesday and fancied to follow up for Sir Mark Prescott under a 6lb penalty.

David Milnes

Halimede 18:40 Lingfield (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Luke Morris Tnr: Sir Mark Prescott Bt

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