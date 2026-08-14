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Free horseracing tips for Saturday, August 15 at Dundalk, Lingfield, Newbury, Newmarket and Ripon
The Punt nap
Major Neigh Sayer (1.55 Newbury)
Has caught the eye on his last two starts since dropping to this distance, looking unlucky not to win at Sandown in May before again not having the clearest passage at Musselburgh last time. Has been gelded since and has more to offer.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Stormy Music (4.25 Newmarket)
Has shown improved form with each of her five starts, getting off the mark in good style over course-and-distance on her latest outing. A 4lb rise looks very fair and further progress should make her hard to beat.
Paul Curtis
Eyecatcher
Copper Craft (5.10 Dundalk)
A non-stayer over 1m5f at Ballinrobe last time, Andy Oliver's charge previously shaped like he was nearing a first career success when runner-up at Navan. This surface suits.
Marcus Buckland
Speed figures
Never So Brave (3.10 Newbury)
Has been a shade disappointing this season but clocked a good time in the Sussex last time and has much the best speed figure of today's field over this 7f distance.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Aramram (3.25 Ripon)
Landed a Listed contest at Doncaster on his seasonal reappearance, followed that up with two creditable runs in Group contests at Newmarket and York. Ran poorly last time out at Royal Ascot, however, this is much calmer waters. Warrants respect at this level.
Dominic Walton
Newmarket nap
Wyle Cop (6.16 Lingfield)
Made all to defeat an in-form rival over course-and-distance a week ago and fancied to follow up for Jack Jones.
David Milnes
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Read these next:
Graeme Rodway's play of the day at Ripon
Six of the best for Saturday - star ratings and selections from across the cards worth including in your multiples
Newbury Placepot tips: Graeme Rodway with his selections for the £100,000 guaranteed pool
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Published on inToday's Top Tips
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