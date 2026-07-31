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Free horseracing tips for Saturday, August 1 at Goodwood, Hamilton and Newmarket
The Punt nap
Spell Master (5.20 Goodwood)
Took a big step forward from his stable debut when a close third in a mile handicap at Newmarket last month before running well but failing to convince with his stamina in the John Smith's Cup last time. The drop in distance and grade look ideal off an unchanged mark.
Harry Wilson
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Handicappers' nap
Ferrous (3.35 Goodwood)
He has shown Group level ability on the all-weather but hadn’t quite converted that to turf until his most recent run when second in a warm Scottish Stewards’ Cup, shaping as though he was about to find his career peak.
Ainsley Scorah
Eyecatcher
Far Above Dream (3.35 Goodwood)
The James Owen-trained sprinter didn’t always get the breaks when a fine fourth in the Wokingham, and boasts a three-from-three record over this course and distance. He’s poised to land a big pot.
Richard Russell
Speed figures
Food For Thought (4.33 Newmarket)
Won well at Nottingham back in June before clocking an impressive speed figure when second at Salisbury last time out. Today's contest looks like a good opportunity for her to get back to winning ways.
George Bonds
Dark horse
Iris Dancer (8.00 Hamilton)
A 12-time course winner at Hamilton who was disappointing last time Pontefract, but can bounce back now he returns to his preferred venue.
Dominic Walton
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