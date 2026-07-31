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TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Saturday, August 1 at Goodwood, Hamilton and Newmarket

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The Punt nap

Spell Master (5.20 Goodwood)

Took a big step forward from his stable debut when a close third in a mile handicap at Newmarket last month before running well but failing to convince with his stamina in the John Smith's Cup last time. The drop in distance and grade look ideal off an unchanged mark.
Harry Wilson 

Silk
Spell Master17:20 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Ray Dawson Tnr: Oli Rix

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Handicappers' nap

Ferrous (3.35 Goodwood)

He has shown Group level ability on the all-weather but hadn’t quite converted that to turf until his most recent run when second in a warm Scottish Stewards’ Cup, shaping as though he was about to find his career peak.
Ainsley Scorah 

Silk
Ferrous15:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Callum Rodriguez Tnr: Jack Channon

Eyecatcher

Far Above Dream (3.35 Goodwood)

The James Owen-trained sprinter didn’t always get the breaks when a fine fourth in the Wokingham, and boasts a three-from-three record over this course and distance. He’s poised to land a big pot.
Richard Russell

Silk
Far Above Dream15:35 Goodwood
View Racecard
Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: James Owen

Speed figures

Food For Thought (4.33 Newmarket)

Won well at Nottingham back in June before clocking an impressive speed figure when second at Salisbury last time out. Today's contest looks like a good opportunity for her to get back to winning ways.
George Bonds 

Silk
Food For Thought16:33 Newmarket (July)
View Racecard
Jky: Rhys Clutterbuck Tnr: Ralph Beckett

Dark horse

Iris Dancer (8.00 Hamilton)

A 12-time course winner at Hamilton who was disappointing last time Pontefract, but can bounce back now he returns to his preferred venue. 
Dominic Walton

Silk
Iris Dancer20:00 Hamilton
View Racecard
Jky: Kaiya Fraser Tnr: Tristan Davidson

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