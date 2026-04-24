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Free horseracing tips for Saturday, April 25 at Sandown, Haydock and Ripon
Handicappers' nap
Fasol (5.15 Sandown)
Has been running well in defeat since winning comfortably off just a 3lb lower mark at Musselburgh in January. The return to a right-handed track over what looks his ideal trip of 2m4f are positives, after a good run over shorter at Plumpton last time.
Steve Mason
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The Punt nap
Minella Yoga (1.45 Sandown)
Really progressive this season, including a good third in a Grade 2 before winning at Taunton to qualify for this, and the track should suit him.
Matt Rennie
Eyecatcher
Liverpool Star (5.20 Ripon)
Received a hefty bump leaving the stalls at Catterick over 5f last time, but ran on well to finish third. He should benefit from the return to 6f and can get off the mark.
Harry March
Speed figures
Montregard (3.30 Sandown)
Very progressive chaser who likes good ground and a right-hand track, as he showed when clocking his best speed figure at Ascot last time.
Craig Thake
Dark horse
Cerulean Bay (2.35 Haydock)
Trainer David O’Meara is in fine form and if this five-year-old is ready on his seasonal reappearance, he should be a factor with the trip and ground ideal.
Liam Watson
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