Free horseracing tips for Monday May 4 at Bath, Beverley, Fakenham and Kempton

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The Punt nap

Mali Star (5.10 Bath)

Denied a clear run at a crucial stage when third over course and distance last week. Jack Channon's runner can gain compensation off the same mark.

Jack Haynes

Mali Star 17:10 Bath View Racecard Jky: George Bass Tnr: Jack Channon

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Eyecatcher

Valentine Boy (4.20 Kempton)

Luke Dace’s course-and-distance winner ran well when third here last month and should appreciate this slight drop back in grade.

Harry March

Valentine Boy 16:20 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jack Dace (5lb) Tnr: Luke Dace

Handicappers' nap

Canon’s House (4.15 Beverley)

Progressive last season when notching four wins from eight starts. Wasn’t miles off his best when shaping as though he needed the run when reappearing at Musselburgh last month and drops two classes here at a course that better suits his running style.

Ainsley Scorah

Canon's House 16:15 Beverley View Racecard Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Speed figures

Risk It All (2.18 Fakenham)

Has been in good form recently when clocking some good speed figures. This step up in trip should give him a good chance of securing his first win over hurdles. George Bonds

Risk It All 14:18 Fakenham View Racecard Jky: Caoilin Quinn Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

Newmarket nap

Thunder Call (2.35 Kempton)

Ran well to finish second to a decent type over this trip at Doncaster last back end and fancied to keep William Haggas on a roll from a plum draw in stall one.

David Milnes

Thunder Call 14:35 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Dark horse

Dust Cover (4.55 Kempton)

Course-and-distance winner who performed well on the all-weather over the winter. Disappointed on turf at Musselburgh last time, but the drop in class and return to his favoured surface could see him bounce back.

Dominic Walton

Dust Cover 16:55 Kempton (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Paddy Bradley Tnr: Ross Burdon

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing

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