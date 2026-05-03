Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
Next race unavailable
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
TippingToday's Top Tips

Free horseracing tips for Monday May 4 at Bath, Beverley, Fakenham and Kempton

Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

The Punt nap

Mali Star (5.10 Bath)

Denied a clear run at a crucial stage when third over course and distance last week. Jack Channon's runner can gain compensation off the same mark.
Jack Haynes

Silk
Mali Star17:10 Bath
View Racecard
Jky: George Bass Tnr: Jack Channon

Want to get more from your horse racing bets today? Sign up with Coral and get £30 in free bets when you bet £5

Untitled Document
Recommended Offer
4/5
NEW CUSTOMER OFFER

Get £30 In Free Bets When You Bet £5 On Horse Racing

NEW CUSTOMER OFFER
  • Generous odds on horse racing
CLAIM OFFER

Eyecatcher

Valentine Boy (4.20 Kempton)

Luke Dace’s course-and-distance winner ran well when third here last month and should appreciate this slight drop back in grade.
Harry March

Silk
Valentine Boy16:20 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Jack Dace (5lb)Tnr: Luke Dace

Handicappers' nap

Canon’s House (4.15 Beverley)

Progressive last season when notching four wins from eight starts. Wasn’t miles off his best when shaping as though he needed the run when reappearing at Musselburgh last month and drops two classes here at a course that better suits his running style.
Ainsley Scorah

Silk
Canon's House16:15 Beverley
View Racecard
Jky: Billy Garritty Tnr: Michael & David Easterby

Speed figures

Risk It All (2.18 Fakenham)

Has been in good form recently when clocking some good speed figures. This step up in trip should give him a good chance of securing his first win over hurdles. George Bonds

Silk
Risk It All14:18 Fakenham
View Racecard
Jky: Caoilin Quinn Tnr: Gary & Josh Moore

Newmarket nap

Thunder Call (2.35 Kempton) 

Ran well to finish second to a decent type over this trip at Doncaster last back end and fancied to keep William Haggas on a roll from a plum draw in stall one.
David Milnes

Silk
Thunder Call14:35 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Cieren Fallon Tnr: William Haggas

Dark horse

Dust Cover (4.55 Kempton)

Course-and-distance winner who performed well on the all-weather over the winter. Disappointed on turf at Musselburgh last time, but the drop in class and return to his favoured surface could see him bounce back.
Dominic Walton

Silk
Dust Cover16:55 Kempton (A.W)
View Racecard
Jky: Paddy Bradley Tnr: Ross Burdon

Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing 

Read these next:

Marcus Buckland's play of the day at Windsor 

Fakenham Placepot tips: Marcus Buckland with his selections for the £50,000 guaranteed pool 

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.

Published on inToday's Top Tips

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers
more inToday's Top Tips
more inBetting offers