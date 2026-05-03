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Free horseracing tips for Monday May 4 at Bath, Beverley, Fakenham and Kempton
The Punt nap
Mali Star (5.10 Bath)
Denied a clear run at a crucial stage when third over course and distance last week. Jack Channon's runner can gain compensation off the same mark.
Jack Haynes
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Eyecatcher
Valentine Boy (4.20 Kempton)
Luke Dace’s course-and-distance winner ran well when third here last month and should appreciate this slight drop back in grade.
Harry March
Handicappers' nap
Canon’s House (4.15 Beverley)
Progressive last season when notching four wins from eight starts. Wasn’t miles off his best when shaping as though he needed the run when reappearing at Musselburgh last month and drops two classes here at a course that better suits his running style.
Ainsley Scorah
Speed figures
Risk It All (2.18 Fakenham)
Has been in good form recently when clocking some good speed figures. This step up in trip should give him a good chance of securing his first win over hurdles. George Bonds
Newmarket nap
Thunder Call (2.35 Kempton)
Ran well to finish second to a decent type over this trip at Doncaster last back end and fancied to keep William Haggas on a roll from a plum draw in stall one.
David Milnes
Dark horse
Dust Cover (4.55 Kempton)
Course-and-distance winner who performed well on the all-weather over the winter. Disappointed on turf at Musselburgh last time, but the drop in class and return to his favoured surface could see him bounce back.
Dominic Walton
Signposts: punting pointers for Monday's racing
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